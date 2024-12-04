New York Jets’ Latest Roster Cut Picked up off Waivers by San Francisco
It took just one day for Israel Abanikanda to find a new NFL team.
Abanikanda, who was released by the New York Jets on Monday so they could sign running back Kene Nwangwu, was picked up off waivers by the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL.com.
The 49ers have an acute need at the position. Christian McCaffrey, who just returned from an injury, suffered a PCL injury in his knee during Sunday’s game and is back on injured reserve for the second time this season. His backup, Jordan Mason, suffered a high ankle sprain in the same game and is heading for IR as well.
The 49ers also signed former Tampa Bay running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn to their practice squad.
Along with Abanikanda, San Francisco has Isaac Guerendo on its active roster. Along with Vaughn, the 49ers have Patrick Taylor Jr. on their practice squad.
The Jets made the move in order to avoid losing Nwangwu, who was on the practice squad all season before he was elevated to the roster for the first time on Sunday.
Earlier this year the Jets lost a kicker, Spencer Shrader, to the Kansas City Chiefs after the Jets promoted him to the active roster for a game and then returned him to the practice squad, as opposed to signing him to the 53-man roster.
The Jets now have second-year pro Anders Carlson handling kicking duties.
Nwangwu payed his way into the 53-man roster, thanks to his kickoff return for a touchdown against Seattle.
Nwangwu’s 99-yard kickoff return for a score was the fourth of his career. He has been one of the most prolific returners in the NFL since he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa State.
He spent three seasons with the Vikings. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns his rookie season, earned NFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team. He returned another kickoff for a touchdown in 2022.
He missed all of 2023 due to an injury and was waived by the Vikings in August of his year as part of final roster cuts. The New Orleans Saints claimed him off waivers on Aug. 28 but waived him the next day after he failed a physical.
Nwangwu signed with the Jets’ practice squad in September. He did not log any time on the field until Sunday.