New York Jets Quarterback Situation Plays in Jordan Travis' Favor Long Term
Who the New York Jets quarterback will be in 2025 might be the least of their concerns heading into the offseason.
The Jets have options. Whether they want a bridge quarterback, Aaron Rodgers back, or anything else, something will eventually be figured out.
There's even a very outside chance they could give the keys to Jordan Travis. Travis hasn't recovered well from the injury he suffered in college, and it's uncertain when he'll return.
It seems fair to suggest he should be good to go for the 2025 season, but considering there have been some setbacks, it's best to wait to get confirmation on his availability moving forward.
Suffering a severe leg injury isn't easy to come back from, and with the way Travis plays, it doesn't add any hope in New York viewing him as the long-term option at the position. However, what he did at Florida State was impressive, and if that translates to the NFL once he's healthy, there's some optimism surrounding his game.
Thomas Christopher of Jets X Factor even sees a scenario where the ex-Seminoles star could start eventually, highlighting how 2025 could play in his benefit with all the question marks surrounding the organization.
"Despite the major question marks surrounding the quarterback position in 2025, there’s no clear answer at the moment. Whether Rodgers returns, the team gets a bridge quarterback, gives Tyrod the reigns, or uses a draft pick on a quarterback, Travis could become a reliable option to fall back on if he’s healthy and able to get reps in a new system. Considering where the Jets are likely to draft in 2025, it doesn’t make much sense to reach for a quarterback in the first round, either. That should extend the lifeline of Travis in New York, and it could allow him to speak his words into existence," Christopher wrote.
In the event that the Jets don't trade for a quarterback or select one in the NFL draft, Travis could be the No. 2 option on the depth chart if Rodgers doesn't return. Drafting a quarterback, unless they trade up, doesn't seem too likely, either.
There's a lot that has to be determined in the next few months, and Travis will likely be directly impacted by any decision that's made.
Rodgers said on Wednesday that he intends to take about a month after the season ends to determine what he wants to do next. He even said it's possible he gets released right after the season. Regardless of that, he intends to think about 2025. His decision will certainly influence what the Jets do.
So will the hiring of a new general manager and head coach, who will set the direction of the franchise after six winless seasons under the leadership of Joe Douglas.
Uncertainties have been the name of the game for this organization over much of the past decade, but this seems to be a new low for New York.