New York Jets Superstar Receiver Addresses Reported Rift With Quarterback
For much of the past couple of months, there has been plenty of reporting about whether or not there is a rift between New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Going all the way back to training camp, there was a public argument between the two. But those tend to happen during training camps, even when the players get along.
Most recently, the reporting has been centered around the future of both players. Sunday, NFL.com reported that Wilson might ask for a trade if the Jets decide to keep Rodgers next season.
Since New York doesn’t have a new general manager or head coach right now, discussions about the figure of either player are premature.
But, on Wednesday with the media, Wilson was asked directly by reporters about whether the two are having difficulties. He said he’s seen the reporting. He dismissed it.
“Yeah, I've seen some of that,” Wilson said in comments conveyed by local reporters including ESPN. “Yeah, I mean, there's no truth to that. At the end of the day, I don’t speak on things like that because social media is not real.
“This is my first time addressing it. That stuff is just words for people trying to figure out a way to divide us more than they've already tried, like the record isn't enough. Obviously, we’ve got a lot going on here, especially this season, trying to dig ourselves out of this hole. Unfortunately, we weren't able to. But my feet are where my feet are at and I’m going to try and finish this thing the right way.”
The Jets (4-12) end the regular season with a 4:25 p.m. eastern game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.
With Rodgers at quarterback, Wilson has put together the best season of his three-year career.
Wilson has 97 receptions for 1,053 yards and seven touchdowns. His receptions and touchdowns are both single-season career highs and he can pass his single-season yardage high of 1,103 yards next week against Miami.
Wilson became the fifth player in NFL history to post at least 80 receptions and 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons. The list includes Odell Beckham Jr, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Michael Thomas.
While Wilson is racking up the yards, Rodgers is on the precipice of joining an elite group of NFL quarterbacks.
He needs one more touchdown pass to reach 500 for his career. With that, he would join Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) in the 500 club.