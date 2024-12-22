Olu Fashanu’s Status With New York Jets Unclear After Foot Injury
The New York Jets have enjoyed the improving play of left tackle Olu Fashanu ever since he took over the position in the wake of Tyron Smith’s injury.
Well, the enjoyment may have ended on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Fashanu suffered a foot injury in the fourth quarter of the 19-9 loss, an injury that could prove to be serious, based on the events post-injury.
He suffered the injury with the Jets down 16-9 and trying to get back in the game. It wasn’t immediately clear what happened. But, Fashanu was on the ground after the play ended and was immediately tended to by trainers.
It’s what happened next that leads to the concern. He needed help off the field from a trainer and teammate John Simpson. He spent only a minute or two in the blue injury tent before he was helped on a cart and taken to the locker room. He could be seen giving a few fans a thumbs up as he was driven off.
New York designated him as out just minutes after the injury, which wasn’t a good sign for the rookie.
Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich didn’t have much more of an update after the game.
“We’ll get more information, we’ll get some scans and a deeper look at it,” Ulbrich said. “He was in some pain for sure.”
The Athletic reported that Fashanu was in the locker room on crutches after the game.
The Jets selected Fashanu No. 11 overall out of Penn State in April, the final first-round pick of former general manager Joe Douglas, who was fired last month.
With the Nittany Lions last season he was a consensus all-American, the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year and a first-team All-Big Ten selection. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022.
New York wanted to bring Fashanu along slowly, especially after signing Smith to a one-year deal to start at left tackle. Due to injuries, Fashanu started two games at right tackle and even played part of one game at a guard position, something he had never done in his career.
After Smith suffered a neck injury in November, Fashanu moved into the starting role at left tackle and his play improved each week, to the point where he has given up just one sack this season.
Now his status for the rest of the season is up in the air. Max Mitchell took his place in the fourth quarter and would likely be the starter if Fashanu can’t go next week.
New York was without three defenders for Sunday’s game — defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, defensive tackle Leki Fotu and cornerback Michael Carter II. Williams and Carter were inactive due to injuries while Fotu wasn’t ready to be activated from injured reserve.
During the game, the Jets lost Sauce Gardner to an hamstring injury, which caused him to miss a good portion of the second half. He missed a game two weeks ago with a hamstring injury. Safety Tony Adams — who had his first interception of the season — also suffered an ankle injury.