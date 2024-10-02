One Stat Proves Why New York Jets Robert Saleh Is Worst Head Coach in NFL
There was a lot of optimism surrounding the New York Jets entering the 2024 season.
With quarterback Aaron Rodgers healthy, there was hope that the offense would function at a high level, something that has not occurred in years. With a strong defense already in place, they just needed an average offense to find success.
While everything looked good on paper, there was still one major issue -- the coaching staff.
Head coach Robert Saleh was excellent as a defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers, which led to him being hired by the Jets. Alas, that same level of productivity has not translated to being the top dog.
Essentially everyone got a get out if jail free card for 2023 after Rodgers injured his Achilles. Virtually the entire coaching staff was brought back in a move management and ownership will rue.
Coming into the campaign, New York had gone 18-33. That mark is poor enough on its own, but gets even worse when considering that the team had more double-digit losses, 19, than total victories.
That record now sits at 20-20, as the Jets lost by double-digits to the 49ers in Week 1 but bounced back with two victories in Weeks 2 and 3.
With some positive momentum being built, things came to a screeching halt in a rain-soaked MetLife Stadium in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos.
This was a game New York was expected to win as they had every imaginable edge heading into it. Since they played on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, they had a rest and preparation advantage.
That advantage grew even more when the Broncos' practices and travel itinerary had to be adjusted because of Hurricane Helene wreaking havoc on the Southeast and East Coast of the United States.
Despite all of that, the Jets still managed to lose the game 10-9. It drew strong reactions from plenty of people, including former offensive lineman and current ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody, who placed the blame solely on Saleh.
It was criticism that the head coach earned. If anyone was on the fence about whether or not he was the worst head coach in the NFL, one statistic will sway you into believing that to be fact.
As shared by “JetsTalkRadio” On X, Gang Green is now 2-7 under Saleh when they have extra time to prepare. The only victories have come in the miracle win over the New York Giants last season and against the New England Patriots with Bailey Zappe as the starting quarterback.
In those nine games, they have been outscored 195-92 and have been flagged for 61 penalties. Since 2022, New York has faced a third or fourth-and-1 on 104 occasions. 57 of those situations they failed to convert, were called for a penalty, punted or kicked a field goal.
That level of sloppiness and unpreparedness falls solely on the shoulders of the coaching staff. Players are consistently not being put in the best positions to succeed on the field, resulting in embarrassing loss after embarrassing loss.
Things aren’t going to get any easier for the Jets, as they are heading overseas to face the Minnesota Vikings in London in Week 5. After that, they face the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, and Saleh’s seat is going to be scorching hot if a losing streak builds.