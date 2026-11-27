The Jets’ defense has taken a step up this season. New York currently ranks 13th in opponent yards per game in 2026—a massive change from being ranked 25th last year.

That said, the Jets still have evident defensive concerns. For example, Gang Green is still below average in points allowed, ranking 22nd this season. With holes still on the roster, look for New York to address them in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Entering Week 12, New York holds three of the first 15 picks of the 2027 draft. It is safe to assume Gang Green will use at least one of those picks on the defensive side of the ball.

Cornerback, linebacker, edge rusher, and an interior defensive lineman are New York’s biggest needs going into the draft. If the Jets want to address the defense early on Day 1, these three players should already be on their shortlist before they reach their Week 13 bye.

1. Dylan Stewart, EDGE (South Carolina)

Dylan Stewart is trying to be the first South Carolina Gamecock to be drafted in the top five since Jadeveon Clowney in 2014. The edge rusher may be on his way to that mark if the Jets are looking to address the position early. Stewart is 6’5", weighs 250 lbs, and looks the part of an NFL edge rusher.

He figures to be one of the first defensive players off the board, and New York has the draft capital to make that happen.

Stewart has only recorded two sacks in his injury-shortened 2026 season. However, the edge looks the part despite his low sack numbers. New York could place him on the other side of David Bailey, which would be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.

Stewart’s physical presence would make an immediate impact in New York, and the Jets should look to bring him to Florham Park in April.

2. Leonard Moore, LB (Notre Dame)

The Sauce Gardner trade is one of the main reasons the Jets hold the draft capital they do in 2027. While the return has been more than worth it for the Jets, a Gardner-sized hole still remains in the secondary. Leonard Moore could easily fill that spot for New York.

Moore has been one of the best corners in the nation in 2026. The 21-year-old has allowed only 11 receptions in the nine games he has played this season. He has also yet to give up a touchdown in coverage this season. Moore could be an immediate starter for a team that needs a lockdown corner.

Top 10 Fastest Max Speed | Week 12



1 | 22.8 MPH Leonard Moore @LeonardKevMoore CB Notre Dame#ReelSpeed pic.twitter.com/cBEajTNtcg — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) November 24, 2026

The Jets should look to make themselves the team that benefits when the draft arrives.

3. Xavier Gilliam, DL (Tennessee)

Xavier Gilliam has been one of the best interior defensive linemen in the nation in 2026. The Tennessee Volunteer has shown he can wreck games against both the pass and the run. The defensive tackle may be the perfect addition for a team that traded away Quinnen Williams in 2025.

If Gilliam falls to the teens of the first round, New York shouldn’t hesitate to draft him.

The defensive tackle has been dominant during his time in Tennessee. So far this season, Gilliam has eight sacks to go along with 24 run stops. He is multidimensional in the middle of the D-line, which is something New York has been missing. His presence in the middle could immediately impact a Jets defense that ranks 30th against the run.

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