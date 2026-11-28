The College Football Playoffs are almost upon us, beginning on Friday, Dec. 18. With a ton of draft capital at general manager Darren Mougey's disposal, the Jets will be one of many teams taking key stock of some of the top players in each game.

Whether it's a top quarterback prospect, transformational defensive player, or helpful addition, the Jets will have plenty of ammo to get any player they want in the 2027 NFL Draft. Five players in particular will be of New York's interest more than others.

Let's go through that list now.

1. Top QBs

This is a three-for-one entry, but it's hard to ignore the potential quarterback talent that could be available.

The top quarterbacks in the college football playoff will be Notre Dame's CJ Carr, Miami's Darian Mensah, and Texas' Arch Manning. It's safe to assume Carr and Mensah will be heading to the 2027 NFL Draft regardless of the outcome of postseason play.

Manning is a different story. While the 22-year-old has an extra year of eligibility, a strong performance in the CFP could push Manning to enter the draft. If he does, the Jets would be thrilled, as it would add another fun prospect to the class.

Whoever comes out, the Jets will be keeping both eyes on the position group as a whole.

2. Xavier Gilliam, DT (Tennessee)

New York is in desperate need of interior defensive linemen. Ole Miss' Will Echoles will be another player to watch. But because the Rebels won't be in the playoff, the attention will instead turn to Gilliam out of Tennessee.

It's not like the 6'2", 305-lb tackle is a slouch himself. Gilliam doesn't have a lot of game experience, but the Volunteer has recorded seven sacks this season and has shown a lot on film of being both a good pass rusher and run stopper. He will be in contention for the team's third first-round pick.

3. Chris Cole, LB (Georgia)

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was the Lions' defensive coordinator when the team took Jack Campbell with the 18th pick in the 2023 draft. Georgia linebacker Chris Cole could end up being a very similar comparison for the Jets if they use that third first-round pick at their disposal.

Chris Cole just moves different. He’s a complete alien with his explosiveness, length, and flexibility.



The Georgia star is one of only seven off-ball LBs in the country with 25+ pressures and 35+ defensive stops pic.twitter.com/pFtXMNhLtK — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 22, 2026

He could be the kind of sideline-to-sideline player the Jets really miss at this point.

4. Leonard Moore, CB (Notre Dame)

New York has bigger needs along their defense outside of cornerback. However, the chance of a lockdown cornerback coming to the team like Moore may change how the defense plays to begin with. Moore is the ideal size (6'2") and speed (4.45-second 40-yard dash) and may end up being too great to pass up for New York.

The Jets need help in their front seven, but the chance of a top-five player in the draft may be too big to pass up.

5. Colin Simmons, EDGE (Texas)

Dylan Stewart and South Carolina won't be in the CFP this year. The next best edge rusher to play will be Simmons at Texas. The junior has battled injuries throughout this season with the Longhorns, but projects as one of the most complete edge defenders in the draft.

For a Jets defense that needs quality edge rushers in droves, Simmons would be an excellent prospect to target. It also helps that he could be in line for some key performances when it matters most.

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