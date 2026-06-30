New Jets Signing Is Already a Disappointment for New York

While many position battles have garnered a lot of attention for the New York Jets this offseason, the kicking competition has perhaps been the most exhilarating so far.

The Jets signed Cade York in free agency after shockingly letting veteran Nick Folk depart to the Atlanta Falcons. York, the former kicker for the Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, and Cincinnati Bengals, initially appeared to be in the driver's seat in the competition until a groin injury and subpar performance in OTAs and minicamp complicated matters.

York got the leg up on Lenny Krieg and withstood a challenge from Younghoe Koo, who struggled in front of the media at OTAs. However, he still has some more competition to deal with and has not put enough on the practice field yet to suggest that he will be the starting kicker when Week 1 arrives.

Cade York has disappointed during the offseason

Shortly after the Jets cut the former Pro Bowler in Koo, they turned to former first-team All-Pro Jason Sanders. When you look at York's overall body of work and lack of results in the offseason, that could be the final straw for him after what has become a mess at the kicker position.

When York last played in the 2024 season, he was 9-of-13 (69.2%) on field goals and just 2-of-5 (40%) from at least 40 yards out. Going back to his rookie season in 2022, York has only made 7-of-11 (63%) field goals from 40-49 yards and 5-of-9 (55.5%) from beyond 50 yards. This sets him up to potentially be kicked to the curb without some improvements.

The inconsistency carried over to minicamp when York made one from 50 yards out and missed two, including one that doinked off the upright, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

He has made 73.3% of his kicks in his brief career, but his hit-or-miss results from distance are not a good sign going up against the veteran Sanders and are a reminder of the glaring concern that exists for the Jets.

In addition to going 2-of-3 on his field-goal attempts in the same minicamp session, Sanders has been one of the most efficient kickers in the league when he's been healthy. Before a hip injury forced him to miss the entire 2025 season, Sanders was an incredible 37-of-41 (90.2%) overall and 12-of-14 from beyond 50 yards in 2024. His career numbers (84.6%) are just as impressive and point to the challenge that remains ahead for York.

In our latest depth chart, we have York listed as Sanders' backup, a clear sign of where this battle stands following minicamp. The overall numbers, combined with his All-Pro-caliber play, should be enough for Sanders to get the nod if he can stay healthy and put the hip injury behind him from last season.

After all, York was already someone whose job was on the line entering OTAs, and his inability to stand out at the end of mandatory minicamp is a huge concern when you consider the amount of practice the players had already participated in at that time and the stiff competition that Sanders provides.

York was brought in as the potential successor to Folk, but disappointing play through minicamp is a good indication that his tenure with the Jets could be short-lived if something does not change quickly with training camp on the horizon.