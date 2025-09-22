Harrison Phillips Gets Brutally Honest On Jets' Week 3 Meltdown
The New York Jets put up a better fight than expected against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, but they suffered a 29-27 loss when all was said and done. If the defense could have stopped the Bucs offense at the end of the fourth quarter, though, they would have prevailed, and that's something that veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is still hung up on in the wake of this defeat.
In the fourth quarter, the Jets staged an improbable fourth-quarter rally, taking a 27-26 lead after Will McDonald IV blocked a 43-yard field goal attempt and taking it 50 yards the other way for a go-ahead touchdown. New York couldn't hold on, though, as Baker Mayfield led the offense right back down the field for a game-winning field goal, leading to a strong message from Phillips on Monday.
"We needed to capitalize on having momentum," Phillips bluntly stated when speaking to reporters. "Momentum was on our side, adrenaline was high. There was just a few minor mistakes that we know better than, and we'll take that as a learning opportunity to ensure that that doesn't happen again to us."
Jets hoping to earn first win of 2025 in Week 4
Considering how the 2025 season has started for the Jets, they simply cannot afford to be throwing away the opportunity to win games when it falls on their lap like it did in Week 3. However, they have to turn the page quickly, and they have a great opportunity to get back on track in Week 4.
That's because New York will be taking on the Miami Dolphins, who have also not won a game yet this season, in their upcoming meeting. The Dolphins are actually in an even worse position than the Jets, as they are facing a slew of trade rumors and the constant calls for head coach Mike McDaniel to be fired in the wake of their 0-3 start.
Before this game arrives, New York needs to figure out its situation at quarterback, as Justin Fields missed their Week 3 contest due to a concussion. With this game being on Monday Night Football, though, the Jets will have a little extra time to get themselves ready for what they hope ends up being their first win of the new season.
