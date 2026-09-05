Ranking Which Jets Practice Squad Members Are Most Likely to Make an Impact in 2026 

The Jets’ 53-man roster is set (for now), but their work isn’t done.

General manager Darren Mougey and the Jets’ brass continue to rework the roster, adding and releasing players from the practice squad. The 17-player group features a mix of young developmental players, experienced veterans, and players who narrowly missed making the team.

While most of these players will spend the season preparing for an opportunity down the road, others could be called up at a moment’s notice and be asked to make immediate contributions.

With that in mind, here’s my ranking of the Jets’ practice squad members from least likely to contribute in the regular season to most likely.

17. Paschal Ekeji, EDGE

Paschal Ekeji joined the NFL’s International Pathway Program Class in 2024 and is trying to defy the odds and make an impact as a defensive end. However, the former rugby player has a long road ahead.

Ekeji wasn’t an impactful player in the preseason, recording just one pressure and a tackle. He’s a developmental piece who must improve as an overall defender to be considered a potential roster candidate.

Ekeji’s best bet is to use this opportunity to make a strong case for a roster spot next season.

16. Malik McClain, WR

New York’s wide receiver room was settled before training camp even began, leaving the rest of the receiving group battling for a practice squad spot. While he didn’t have the strongest camp performance, Malik McClain did enough to earn one

McClain caught three passes (six targets) for 33 yards in three games but showed some promise on special teams. That could be his best avenue to playing time if injuries hit the unit.

Otherwise, he must continue developing at receiver.

15. Al-Jay Henderson, RB

Al-Jay Henderson served as the University of Buffalo’s starting running back the last two seasons, logging 1,833 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns across 25 games. The undrafted free agent has been patiently waiting for an opportunity all summer and finally earned one on the Jets after Chip Trayanum was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury last week.

Chip Trayanum (neck) has been ruled out & is on the way to the hospital. He is awake, alert and has movement of his extremities. — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 29, 2026

New York is crowded at running back, making it unlikely Henderson will see any playing time this year. His best opportunity could come on special teams, where he has some college experience.

Regardless, having Henderson on the practice squad offers the Jets valuable depth at an important position.

14. Jaden Keller, LB

Unlike some of the other undrafted free agents, Jaden Keller had a legitimate chance of earning a roster spot. With an opening at the third linebacker spot, the former Virginia Tech Hookie made some plays in minicamp and training camp and even played well in the preseason.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to make the 53-man roster. While he could get elevated for special teams, this season will be exclusively a development year for him.

Keller could get an opportunity on special teams, but this is primarily a developmental year.

13. Payton Page, DT

Payton Page was one of many players who were called up to the active roster late last season. Despite playing well in the final two games, it wasn’t enough to establish himself as a legitimate roster candidate.

With the Jets crowded at defensive tackle, Page was never seriously in contention for a roster spot. The former Clemson Tiger has plenty of development ahead of him before being considered for a rotational role.

12. Jack Heflin, DT

Although Jack Heflin has more experience than Page, he was also never considered for the 53-man roster.

Jack Heflin's experience could eventually see him get an opportunity with the Jets, but that likely won't happen anytime soon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets already have five defensive tackles on the roster, while Heflin offers limited experience on special teams. It would likely take multiple injuries before being considered for a promotion to the active roster.

11. Jamaal Pritchett, WR

If Jamaal Pritchett were on another team, there’s a strong chance he’d have a roster spot as a punt or kickoff returner. Unfortunately for him, he’s on the Jets, who already have two excellent returners—Kene Nwangwu and Isaiah Williams—and a deeper-than-usual wide receiver room.

If either player suffers an injury, Pritchett could quickly find himself on the active roster.

10. Brant Banks, OL

Despite trading for Jordan Meredith on Sunday, New York remains thin on depth at interior offensive line. However, if an injury were to occur to any of the Jets' interior starters, Brant Banks wouldn’t be the first option they turn to.

The former 2025 undrafted free agent doesn’t offer experience, playing just six special teams snaps last season, and was only recently added to the practice squad on Thursday.

For now, Banks is just another developmental piece the Jets hope can compete for a roster spot next season.

9. Jason Sanders, K

At this time last week, Jason Sanders appeared to be the Jets’ starting kicker. But a missed field goal and extra point in the preseason finale forced Gang Green to look elsewhere, signing Blake Grupe to the 53-man roster following his release from the Colts.

It didn't take Jason Sanders long to go from being in contention for the Jets' kicker job to ending up on the practice squad. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though he’s on the practice squad, it’s hard to imagine New York turning to Sanders again after failing to cement his hold on the position. His role will likely remain providing emergency depth unless they add another kicker to the mix.

8. Kohl Levao, OL

There’s a strong reason to believe that Kohl Levao could earn a call-up this season. The former Hawaii Warrior initially made the 53-man roster before being released and signed to the practice squad on Monday.

Although he’s yet to play in a regular-season game, Levao proved in the preseason that he can be relied on if needed, allowing only three pressures across 93 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

His performance gives him an opportunity if injuries strike.

7. Jordan Clark, DB

Widely considered a long shot to make the team, Jordan Clark forced the Jets into a difficult decision with his impressive play in training camp and preseason. Despite allowing 12 receptions across 58 coverage snaps, Clark surrendered just 49 yards and recorded 14 tackles, per PFF.

New York already has D’Angelo Ponds and Jarvis Brownlee at nickelback, but if Ponds isn’t back for Week 1, don’t be surprised if they elevate Clark.

6. Bailey Zappe, QB

It’s been a hard fall for Bailey Zappe, from starting the offseason as the QB2 to the QB3 on the practice squad. Things change fast in the NFL, and another change could come after the Jets had Will Levis for a workout on Thursday.

Zappe could become New York’s emergency quarterback in Week 1, but they would have to elevate him to the active roster. However, the team appears comfortable rolling with Cade Klubnik as the backup.

With the Jets exploring other options, it appears Zappe won’t be getting a call-up anytime soon.

5. Mory Bamba, CB

It only took one preseason game for Mory Bamba to enter 53-man roster conversations. Unfortunately, a knee injury and the Jets' crowded cornerback room ended those talks.

Bamba displayed plenty of potential on both defense and special teams before the injury and could become an early call-up once healthy. If injuries hit the secondary, don’t be surprised if New York gives him another opportunity.

4. Nate Lynn, EDGE

Another preseason standout, Nate Lynn was dominant in the final two preseason games, recording three sacks. His ability to consistently generate pressure alone warranted consideration for a roster spot, but the Jets ultimately went with Braiden McGregor.

After a strong preseason performance, there's a good chance that Nate Lynn will see some legitimate action with the Jets this fall. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With injuries always a possibility along the defensive line, Lynn could get his chance sooner than expected. For now, he’ll look to continue developing and make his case for a roster spot next season.

3. Xavier Newman, OL

Xavier Newman provides something the other Jets’ practice-squad linemen don’t: experience.

Across his four-year career, Newman has appeared in 25 games (five starts) and has been in New York’s system for the last three years. While he may not be the greatest backup, his experience makes him a reliable emergency option.

If the Jets suffer an injury up front, Newman could be the first player they turn to.

2. Samuel Womack III, CB

Samuel Womack III made a compelling case to make the 53-man roster with his play in training camp, but the numbers just weren’t in his favor.

The five-year veteran has plenty of experience and gives the Jets a reliable option if injuries hit the cornerback room. His ability to hold his own in coverage makes him more than just emergency depth.

If an opportunity opens up, New York can rely on Womack to make an immediate impact.

1. Troy Reeder, LB

It was no surprise when the Jets signed Troy Reeder to the practice squad.

With the Jets lacking a proven veteran behind Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood, Reeder gives the team an experienced option who can contribute immediately. The seven-year veteran has played in 106 games (38 starts) throughout his career and also brings plenty of experience on special teams.

His experience and ability to contribute right away make him the most likely practice squad player to make an impact in 2026.

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