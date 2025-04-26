Lions Select WR Dominic Lovett in Seventh Round
A busy third and final day of the NFL draft for the Detroit Lions has concluded.
With the Lions' final selection of the 2025 NFL Draft, general manager Brad Holmes selected Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominic Lovett.
According to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler, "Lovett presents a small-throwing target and likely will be limited to the slot, but he has a fluid stride with solid ball skills to make plays — if given the chance. His speed can be used on special teams, as well."
Lovett began his career at Missouri before transferring prior to Georgia prior to the 2023 season. In his collegiate career, he had 2,239 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He was one of three players drafted from Georgia by the Lions in this year's class.
He did struggle with drops in his collegiate career, dropping five passes last season and 10 total in his four-year career. This past season, he hauled in 59 passes for 607 yards and six touchdowns.
Detroit began the draft by selecting defensive tackle Tyleik Williams out of Ohio State with the 28th overall pick. The second day was filled with trades, as the Lions moved up twice through the second and third rounds to select Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge and Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.
Though the Lions weren't initially supposed to select until the sixth round, Holmes moved up 11 spots into the latter half of round five to select LSU offensive lineman Miles Frazier. The Lions would stay put for each of their next two selections, both of which focused on the defensive side of the ball.
First, the Lions addressed the defensive end position by drafting Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein. Then, in the seventh round, the Lions drafted Georgia safety Dan Jackson.
Lions 2025 Draft Selections
Round 1, pick 28: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Round 2, pick 57: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
Round 3, pick 70: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
Round 5, pick 171: Miles Frazier, OL, LSU
Round 6, pick 196: Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State
Round 7, pick 230: Dan Jackson, S, Georgia
Round 7, pick 244: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia