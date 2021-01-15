Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Hiring Todd Bowles for Head Coach

Should the Detroit Lions consider hiring former New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles?

This week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been preparing for their divisional-round matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

For defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, part of his Friday will be spent in a Zoom interview with the Detroit Lions.

Bowles has earned an opportunity to become Detroit's next head coach, and the former New York Jets head man has experience roaming the sidelines.

Should Detroit's new general manager Brad Holmes consider hiring Bowles?

In New York, Bowles went 24-40 in four seasons as the Jets’ head man.

The team fired Bowles after his fourth season, following an underwhelming 4-12 season that featured losses to many of the league's worst teams.

His win percentage was the lowest of any Jets coach since Rich Kotite's (.125) disastrous tenure in the mid-90s.

Since being fired, he has worked on Bruce Arians’ staff in Tampa Bay, and has been credited with aiding the team in securing its first postseason berth since 2007.

In 2020, the Buccaneers' defense ranked eighth in the NFL in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed.

According to Sports Illustrated's AllBucs team channel, "Bowles is an attractive candidate given the success his defense has found in numerous places, most recently in Tampa Bay. During the 2020 season, the Buccaneers' defense ranked No. 6 in the NFL in total defense (327.1 yards per game allowed), No. 1 in run defense (80.6 YPG), No. 21 in pass defense (246.6 YPG), and No. 8 in points allowed per game at 22.2 under the guidance of Bowles."

While his prior experience did not end in the manner in which he would have envisioned, could another opportunity to lead a team produce different results?

In addition to Bowles, the Lions have interviewed former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and New Orleans Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell for the coaching vacancy.

Saleh and Smith appear to have chosen to begin their head coaching careers elsewhere, however.

Saleh was hired by the Jets Thursday. Meanwhile, Smith canceled his second interview with Detroit, and has reportedly been offered the Atlanta Falcons' head coaching gig.

UPDATE: Bowles will no longer be interviewing for the Lions' head coaching vacancy.

