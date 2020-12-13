SI.com
Detroit Lions' Week 14 Inactives: Golladay, Crosby, Williams Inactive

John Maakaron

Prior to Detroit's Week 14 game against the Green Bay Packers, it was reported that rookie running back D'Andre Swift's coronavirus test came back as "invalid," according to ESPN.

After the completion of another test, which came back clean, Swift has been cleared to play.  

This week, interim Lions head coach Darrell Bevell was asked about the nucleus of the football team and how he feels about the future of the roster. 

“I know for sure that we have a bunch of great guys in that room. First of all, great men in terms of who they are as people and human beings, basically not being attributed to the Lions, but just as people, which I appreciate first and foremost. They’re good guys. They’re guys that I would want to hang out with outside of this building," Bevell said. "But, then in the building, I think it’s very important to them. We’ve got a lot of players that love this game. We’ve got a lot of players that do love the Lions and love playing for that logo, as well as their name.”

Here is the full list of the Lions' inactives:

WR Kenny Golladay

CB Jeff Okudah

T Tyrell Crosby

QB David Blough

DL Frank Herron

S C.J. Moore

RB Jonathan Williams

