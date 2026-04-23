Final Detroit Lions 2026 7-Round Mock Draft: First-Round Trade Delivers

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially set to kick off, with the countdown in the final hours leading up to the first-round on Thursday evening.

Detroit is looking to rebound from a 9-8 campaign last year, with the team falling from the NFC’s top seed in 2024 to failing to qualify for the postseason.

The Lions will be looking to replace key veterans, including Alex Anzalone, Taylor Decker, and Al-Quadin Muhammad over the course of the next three days.

Here is the final 2026 mock draft from Lions On SI.

Round 1, Pick 13: Vega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

The Lions elect to go with the “best player available” in this projection, with Vega Ioane being the name read off the card in Pittsburgh.

In order to land the talented guard, the team must give up the No. 17 pick and a second-round pick next year to the Los Angeles Rams.

Ioane was a bright spot in a season that was derailed by injuries amidst a coaching change for the Nittany Lions in 2025, but the lineman’s performance did not dip.

Ioane can come in to challenge for a starting guard spot, with Christian Mahogany not being a player set in stone as the guard for next season alongside Tate Ratledge. The First Team All-American has positional flexibility, too, playing all five spots on the line during his final two seasons with Penn State.

Round 2, Pick 50: Kyle Louis, LB/S, Pitt

Louis is going to be a popular selection in the Steel City when his name is called, and Detroit would profit with a star linebacker in the making. While Jacob Rodriguez has been getting all the hype and attention during the draft cycle, Louis made a name for himself during the Senior Bowl.

As an added benefit, Louis has some of the best coverage of the linebackers in this cycle, with some analysts proposing that the Panther switches back to safety, which he has experience with. With Detroit having needs at both positions, Louis could be an intriguing selection to monitor during rookie camps.

Round 4, Pick 118: Dontay Corleone, IDL, Cincinnati

Corleone is a player that the Lions have been linked to, hosting the Big 12 interior defender for a formal meeting at the NFL Combine, which turned out to be his only formal meeting at the event in February.

There is concern over him having blood clots in 2024, but it seems to have subsided for the time being. He was named second team All-Big 12 last season despite a regression from his breakout 2024 campaign with 5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks.

Round 4, Pick 128: Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

Tucker broke out as a Bronco in 2025, tying for the NCAA lead in sacks after years as a role player at Houston. The MAC Defensive Player of the Year was among the top defensive ends in the nation in both generating pressure (top 20 in forced pressures, per PFF) and forcing fumbles, with his four leading all qualified edge rushers this season.

Tucker was a difference maker in Kalamazoo, and he will bring some energy to pair with Aidan Hutchinson and D.J. Wonnum this season. Tucker is on the older end of prospects, turning 26 in June.

Round 5, Pick 157: Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Boerkircher is a traditional “block first” tight end, and is what the Lions would look for in the tight end room to pair with Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, and Tyler Conklin. He lacks the athleticism to be a challenger for a top tight end role, but his effort and sneaky pass-catching ability make him an excellent developmental piece.

The former Nebraska Cornhusker has the effort needed to play in the league, he just needs to improve his play strength to be a solid contributor for years to come.

Round 5, Pick 181: Pat Coogan, C, Indiana

Coogan wraps up a college career that saw him playing for the National Championship in each of his last two years as a starter. The Rose Bowl MVP is a pure people mover, and he provides an excellent option at center behind Cade Mays.

Mays does not have the cleanest injury history, and Juice Scruggs enters Motown on the final year of his rookie deal.

Round 6, Pick 205: Lorenzo Styles Jr., Safety, Ohio State

The Buckeye turned heads at the NFL Combine in February, blazing his way onto the draft radars. Styles has the play speed teams would want, but lacks experience.

That said, Styles spent the first season of his collegiate career as a receiver, bringing that mentality to his game. Additionally, Styles returned a kick for a touchdown last season, which is an element that Detroit could look to profit off of after losing Kalif Raymond to Ben Johnson’s Bears.

Indiana WR Charlie Becker (80) celebrates after catching a pass in front of Ohio State cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (3) | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 6, Pick 213: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Green was a quarterback that many pundits, including Lions reporter Tim Twentyman has identified as a fit in Motown, and the tape makes it clear why. Green can be a gadget player that can be used on specific packages as a change of pace, and his athleticism can be unlocked with Drew Petzing.

Petzing has worked with mobile quarterbacks before, as he was with Arizona and Kyler Murray for the last few seasons. Green has speed and flash, and already has connections with Motown with former target Isaac TeSlaa joining the Lions in the third round last season.

Round 7, Pick 222: Desmond Reid, RB, Pitt

Reid becomes another Pitt player to wear the Honolulu Blue during the Pittsburgh draft. The back is a very strong pass catcher and dynamic punt returner, which is a role open after Raymond’s departure.

Reid is a good player to spell Jahmyr Gibbs, with a playstyle that is reminiscent of the Lions star, although Reid lacks a top gear at the same level as Gibbs. At 5-foot-8, he is undersized, but can carve a role as a receiving option with the elusiveness needed to provide effective carries each game.