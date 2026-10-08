What DC Kelvin Sheppard Feels Is 'Ultra Disrespectful' Narrative

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard finds it "ultra disrespectful" the current narrative surrounding the 2026 team is the offense must carry the whole roster.

The former NFL linebacker still believes his unit can carry their weight, sharing with local reporters, ". "We're gonna do our one-third here, hell or high water. Point blank period."

Unfortunately, the defensive unit has completely lost the trust of supporters, due to coverage breakdowns, poor tackling against the Panthers and not being able to keep opponents out of the end zone in the first four games.

Sheppard is not going to make drastic changes to the defense. In fact, he defended the amount of blitzes called against the Panthers, indicating he believed they were the right calls.

Adjustments will be made, personnel groupings were be modified, especially when Brian Branch returns in the near future. The hope is the defense will rally together and right the ship quickly, as Sheppard is currently on the hot seat.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week about the perception he is holding the offense to a higher standard than the defense, based on comments he made during a recent radio interview.

“Well look, my message to the offense is, we came into this thing saying that we had our standards for the way we wanted this offense to run. That was my message to the offense," said Campbell. "So, if we're okay offensively with what we've done, then we're not looking at it the right way because it's not good enough. That was a message to the offense is what that was. Defensively, we just need to get in the right position. Let's get in the right position. Let's be where we're supposed to be.

"We'll make a couple little tweaks here personnel wise and get these guys in the proper places," Campbell added. "It won't be perfect, but at least if we know that we're fitting the right gaps where we're supposed to be in these zone drops, we give ourselves a better chance.”

Quarterback Jared Goff also does not believe the offense needs to carry thet team, indicating the goals remain especially high, including being the best offense in the National Football League.

“No, I think I feel like the offense is capable of a lot more and I think that we would all agree with that. Again, I think the sentiment is we have been good," said Goff. "We've done some good things, and we've scored and had some good drives, but we haven't been great. And we're very, very capable of being great and above that. We want to be the best offense in the League and we have to start playing like it.”

Kelvin Sheppard is just too inexperienced for the job at hand pic.twitter.com/93LVC0zbjy — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) October 8, 2026

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