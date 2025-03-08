Are Packers Out in the Cold on DK Metcalf? Not So Fast
GREEN BAY, Wis. – If the Seattle Seahawks do agree to trade DK Metcalf, the star receiver will have a big say in his landing spot. That’s because the acquiring team would need to sign him to a contract extension so he’s not a one-year rental. Thus, he’d essentially have veto power.
While The Athletic’s Dianna Russini said her “sense from the DK side of it” is that “he wants to play somewhere … warm,” which would effectively rule out the Green Bay Packers, a source told Packers On SI that is “false.”
On Thursday, NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo named three teams that are interested in acquiring Metcalf, with the Packers joined by the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers.
Metcalf has ties to the Panthers and Raiders. His head coach for his first five seasons in Seattle, Pete Carroll, is the new coach of the Raiders. The Panthers’ new coach, David Canales, was on the Seahawks’ staff from 2019 through 2022.
According to Russini, Metcalf wants to get paid – he’s likely to join the six-receiver list with average salaries of at least $30 million – and play for a team with quarterback stability. The Packers have the cap space to give Metcalf a big contract and Jordan Love is under contract through 2028.
So long as the famed Frozen Tundra isn’t too cold for Metcalf, the Packers would seem to be in the mix if general manager Brian Gutekunst wants to make a big splash to lift a passing attack that disappointed throughout the 2024 season and will enter 2025 with injury questions.
“I know the term ‘No. 1 receiver’ gets thrown around a lot, and I think that just depends what that means to you,” Gutekunst said.
When he continued, he seemed to diminish the need.
“But I’d like our football team to get to a point where we can win in situational football better than we have right now. I think for us to do that, that group’s going to have to take some steps and I think they will. They’re on the right track. Again, we’re dealing with some injury stuff that these guys will have to get through before next season, but they are on the right track.”
The Packers slid a bit in the next-team odds for Metcalf at DraftKings Sportsbook that were updated on Saturday.
Latest DraftKings Next-Team Odds for DK Metcalf
Here are the front-runners. The Seahawks, who traded Geno Smith to the Raiders and could replace him with Sam Darnold, remain the favorites.
Seattle Seahawks: +240 (unchanged).
Los Angeles Chargers: +300 (unchanged).
New England Patriots: +350 (unchanged).
Las Vegas Raiders: +650 (from +800).
Pittsburgh Steelers: +1000 (unchanged).
Green Bay Packers: +1200 (from +1000).
Denver Broncos: +1200 (unchanged).
Chicago Bears: +1400 (unchanged).
New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars: +1600 (from +1400).
Carolina Panthers: +1600 (unchanged).
Meanwhile, the Packers’ odds to reunite with three-time All-Pro Davante Adams continue to slide. The Packers opened at +165 but have inched back to +190, +200 and +250. What does that mean? By implied probability, Green Bay opened with a 37.7 percent to sign Adams but, as of the Saturday update, are 28.6 percent.
Latest DraftKings Next-Team Odds for Davante Adams
Here are the front-runners.
Green Bay Packers: +250 (from +200).
Los Angeles Chargers: +400 (+450).
New York Giants: +450 (from +500).
San Francisco 49ers: +600 (unchanged).
Seattle Seahawks: +650 (from +7500).
Los Angeles Rams: +850 (from +800).
Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots: +1400 (from +1200).
Metcalf and Adams are by far the best receivers available this offseason. It’s a position of need for the Packers with Christian Watson’s torn ACL, Romeo Doubs’ concussion and the drop-filled second seasons of Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks.