‘Comfortable Being Uncomfortable’
There was no news regarding Jordan Love’s pending contract extension, but there was plenty of buzz surrounding the Green Bay Packers’ rookies at training camp on Tuesday.
Here are three takeaways from coach Matt LaFleur before the second practice of training camp.
Rookie Impressions
The team’s two second-round picks, safety Javon Bullard and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, are two names buzzing on the defensive side of the ball. Both players are expected to be big contributors as rookies.
After running with the starters on Monday, Bullard refused to say he was getting comfortable in the defense.
“I ain’t going to lie,” he said. “I don’t even like the word ‘comfortable.’ No disrespect, but I don’t really like that word – especially in this profession because the second you get comfortable, somebody’s got your job.
LaFleur wasn’t aware that Bullard said that, but was excited he did.
“It fires me up.” LaFleur said. “We want to get these guys comfortable with being uncomfortable.”
Bullard’s comments almost seemed prophetic. On Tuesday, it was fellow rookie Evan Williams lining up alongside Xavier McKinney with the starters and Bullard moving to the second team.
That lack of comfort is something that’ll be on display for all the rookies, but that could be especially true at linebacker, where Cooper is expected to take a big role this season.
According to LaFleur, he’s off to a good start but he must continue to grow every day as he battles veteran Eric Wilson for a starting job.
“We want him to build off what he did in the spring.” LaFleur said.
“He had a very good first day, but the challenge for every player, especially rookies, is everything compounds. Installs, the wear and tear on your body, and getting the mind right.”
Backfield Excitement
If LaFleur is not excited about the tools at his disposal in the backfield, he’s doing a poor job at hiding it.
Josh Jacobs has made a great first impression as he tries to fill the void left by the release of Aaron Jones.
There will be more than one back that carries the ball. Throughout his tenure, LaFleur has talked about wanting at least three backs who he could feel confident playing.
One of the big questions coming into the offseason was the future of AJ Dillon. Coming off a disappointing fourth season, Dillon settled for a one-year contract worth much less than he hoped and with no guarantee about 2024 or beyond.
Instead of sulking, Dillon on proclaimed himself to be “in the best shape of life.”
While it is the time of year when seemingly every player says that, Dillon certainly looks the part.
“I was joking with him that you could see the abs on him,” LaFleur said. “That’s tough for a big man to do. I think he’s in a great place mentally, and we obviously know what he’s capable of doing. I think he’s in a good position to show his best.”
One of these pieces that could play an instrumental role in Green Bay’s backfield this season is their third-round pick Marshawn Lloyd.
Lloyd is sidelined for the start of camp due to a hip injury sustained while practicing with other rookies late last week.
Lloyd was a surprising absence from practice yesterday, and should be down for at least two more days with a hip injury.
“I don’t think it’s going to be too long,” LaFleur said of Lloyd’s absence.
Once he’s back, he should have an opportunity to carve out a role in the backfield.
“He’s a weapon out there.” LaFleur said. “We know what he can do with the ball in his hands, what he can do, and what he’s capable of.”
If Lloyd is ready early, that could give the Packers a three-headed monster they have not had in the backfield since Dillon shared a backfield with Jones and Jamaal Williams.
Special Teams Emphasis
Special teams, or we-fense, as the Packers have called it under coordinator Rich Bisaccia, has another wrinkle added to it this year. The new rules for kickoffs should encourage more returns, which should give more opportunities to reigning two-time All-Pro Keisean Nixon to showcase his skills.
The new rules will mean more work on returns and coverage.
“I definitely think it’s going to be emphasized a little bit more, just because you’re going to have more returns,” LaFleur said. “It’s just the nature of it. but it’s not like we ever neglected either one of those phases, especially being up here, being in colder weather. As it trends toward the end of the season, you tend to get more returns up here. But, obviously, with the rule change, it’s going to be more of an emphasis.”
