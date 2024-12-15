Kenny Clark Discusses Walton Payton Man of Year Nomination, Production
GREEN BAY, Wis. – This week, defensive tackle Kenny Clark was named the Green Bay Packers’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Clark discussed the honor on Friday along with the state of his game entering Sunday night’s matchup at the Seattle Seahawks.
“It’s awesome,” Clark said. “It’s an honor to receive that award and be a nominee. It’s a testament to all the work that we’ve been putting in, me and my family. It’s awesome. I love giving back to my community, so to see that was real cool.”
The winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 6.
Beginning with Sunday’s game, Clark will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year decal on his helmet the rest of the season.
Fan can participate in Nationwide’s Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to support their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. Fans can vote on X/Twitter by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with Clark’s X handle, @KCBoutThatLife or by voting online at NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.
What kind of impact did you want to have when you arrived in Green Bay?
A huge impact. I always gave back. I’ve been giving back since I was a kid. So, it was just huge for me to do that out here, whether it’s food drives, toy drives, anything like that, and especially back at home in San Bernardino.
Coach Matt LaFleur said you’ve encouraged younger teammates to be active in the community, as well.
Yeah, we got a lot of guys that do a lot of great work during the season and offseason. All these guys are young, you know what I’m saying? They’re building into themselves. So, it’s cool. It’s real cool. We all push each other to do more stuff for the community. We got to keep on growing that and keep building that up.
Do you have a favorite community member?
I would probably say it was a couple years ago. We had a late bye week and I was able to go down and be at my toy drive and actually be there in San Bernardino. Just the smiles on everybody’s faces and stuff like that, it’s always cool seeing that. The kids, they get bikes and all types of toys and all that kind of stuff, and just to see them be so excited about that stuff, it just warmed my heart.
Who instilled the desire to give back in you?
I would say my mom. Since I was a kid, she always took that extra step forward and gave back. Mom is the rock of our family and she is always willing to give back.
Obviously, the Pro Bowl is a goal and All-Pro is a goal. Is being nominated for the Payton Award a goal, too? Or is it something that just happens?
Honestly, yeah, it’s just something that kind of happens. I do stuff out of the kindness in my heart. For it to be recognized is cool. Yeah, I mean it’s not something that I planned on, but definitely happy that I got the award.
To football, do you think you’re personally peaking at the right time?
Honestly, just getting healthy and continuing to stack more days. So, just got to keep doing that man, just keep building. Yeah, just keep on building.
You were on the injury report for a big part of the season with a toe injury but not anymore. Was that a big factor?
For sure. I hurt my toe on that first tush push that we had against the Eagles. Your toe, D-lineman, it’s tough.
