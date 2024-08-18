Live Updates: Packers at Broncos in NFL Preseason
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will face the Denver Broncos in their second preseason game of the year on Sunday night. With Jordan Love getting the night off, Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt will run the show for the Packers.
Follow along all day for updates.
Packers at Broncos: How to Watch
TV: The Packers TV Network will air the game live, with CBS Sports’ Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), former Packers fullback John Kuhn (analyst) and Ashley Washburn (sideline) on the call.
If you’re not in the viewing area, the game will air live on NFL Network.
Radio: The Packers Radio Network features Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren. Here is the list of stations.
Sean Clifford Will Start
Unless coach Matt LaFleur was especially unhappy with how the Jordan Love-led offense played in the joint practice against the Broncos on Friday, Love and most of the staters will not play.
That means second-year quarterback Sean Clifford, who finds himself in a battle with rookie Michael Pratt to be the No. 2 quarterback, will get the start.
If you think Clifford is on edge about losing the backup job he held all of last season, think again.
“It’s super-healthy,” Clifford said of the competition. “That’s the thing, I’m honored to compete with Mike just because I respect him so much as a quarterback. When you come in and you have an opportunity to get better every single day and you know that if you take a day off, he’s not, it raises the level of the competition in the room.”
Clifford had taken the No. 2 reps throughout training camp, but Pratt got some of that action on Tuesday and Wednesday.
So, the plot has thickened in one off the most-important and most-friendly competitions of training camp.
“The only thing that matters is that we’re in Super Bowl contention every single year and we can win the North,” Clifford continued. “For Mike and I, it’s about battling every single day. We know we’re in a competition. It’s super-healthy.
“I respect him so much. He’s a great quarterback, so it’s awesome for me because, if I slip up, he’s going to come back and make a play. We know what’s at stake, but you can still be friendly and have a good, competitive room and just want to win, because that’s what we’re here to do.”
Sounding a lot like kickers Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph, Clifford said he’s ignoring the horserace part of the competition. Rather than keeping track of his touchdowns and interceptions compared to Pratt, Clifford has a next-throw mentality.
“I know it’s cliché to say and it’s like the media answer but it’s true,” Clifford said. “If I go out there this season and start a game, I can’t be thinking about the last play. The only thing that matters is the present, and being able to wash whatever’s happening in the past is an elite trait that I think Jordan has and I’ve continued to learn that.
“I think that’s one of my best attributes is the last play could be the worst play of my career and I’m going to go out and still sling it the next one.”
Receiver Battle
The hottest competition at training camp, not surprisingly, is at receiver.
Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks are roster locks. The Packers probably will carry six on their 53-man roster, which means Grant DuBose, Bo Melton, Malik Heath and Samori Toure could be fighting for two spots.
Last year, those spots went to Toure and Heath. This year, they could be on the outside looking in.
The next week will be huge, with the game against Denver followed by a joint practice in Green Bay against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday and a preseason game against the Ravens on Saturday.
In the win against Cleveland last week, DuBose caught 5-of-6 targets in 31 snaps, Heath caught 2-of-4 in 38 snaps and Melton caught 1-of-4 (three drops) in 39 snaps. Toure was targeted only twice (one catch) and played just 20 snaps.
“Everyone wants as many opportunities as possible but, some days, you’ll get some, other days you won’t,” Toure said. “You just have to take advantage of the opportunities you get. It’s hard to do this, but you don’t look at the big picture.
“You can’t play the numbers game. ‘Are we keeping five? Six? Seven? These guys are going to make it, what about these guys?’ You don’t want to do that because you’re going to stress yourself out and you’re not going to focus on what you need to do day-to-day to take advantage of every opportunity you get.”
Pregame Quote to Note
QB Sean Clifford and his mindset in the backup competition:
“I said this to my fiancée last night, I said no matter what happens, every single play, every single day I’d be really, really pissed if I ever had my last day and I wasn’t having a good time. So, that’s the mentality that I take every day. Just love the game. I’m honored to be here, I’m honored to be a Packer. This is the greatest organization in the NFL, and I’m very proud of having the chance to start this Sunday.”
