How to Watch Packers-Broncos Preseason Game
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will continue their preseason on Sunday night at the Denver Broncos. Both teams are 1-0 in the preseason.
Here’s how to watch, stream, listen and more.
Packers at Broncos: How To Watch
Date and Time: Sunday at 7 p.m.
Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver.
TV: The Packers TV Network will air the game live. CBS Sports’ Kevin Harlan will call the play-by-play, former Packers fullback John Kuhn will provide the analysis and Ashley Washburn will be on the sideline.
The network consists of WGBA/NBC in Green Bay, WTMJ/NBC in Milwaukee, WQOW/ABC in Eau Claire, Wis.; WXOW/ABC in La Crosse, Wis.; WKOW/ABC in Madison, Wis.; WAOW/ABC in Wausau, Wis.; KQDS/FOX in Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis.; WLUC-NBC/FOX UP in Escanaba/Marquette, Mich.; WMBD/CBS in Peoria/Bloomington, Ill.; KCCI/CBS in Des Moines, Iowa; WHBF/CBS in Davenport, Iowa; KWWL/NBC in Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, Iowa; KTVI/FOX in St. Louis, Mo.; KETV/ABC in Omaha, Neb.; KNDB/BEK in Bismarck, N.D.; KRDK/BEK in Fargo, N.D.; KNDM/BEK, Minot in N.D.; KDLT/NBC in Sioux Falls, S.D.; KYUR/ABC in Anchorage, Alaska; KATN/ABC in Fairbanks, Alaska and KJUD/ABC in Juneau, Alaska.
National TV: Not in the Packers TV Network viewing market? Unlike last week, you’re in luck for Sunday. The game will air live on NFL Network with Steve Levy and Ryan Harris on the call and Scotty Gange and Cynthia Frelund on the sidelines.
Streaming: You can get the game on Fubo via a free trial.
National rebroadcast: 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Radio: The Packers Radio Network will air the call presented by the longtime duo of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren. Here is the list of stations.
Tickets: If you’re in Denver, SI Tickets will get you in the game with zero fees.
Packers at Broncos: Six Things to Watch
One: The Broncos are 7-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. Denver opened as a 3.5-point favorite, but the line moved when it was announced that Jordan Love would not play.
The Packers were 3.5-point underdogs for last week’s victory at Cleveland.
Two: The game is always about the quarterbacks. For Green Bay, Sean Clifford will start and rookie Michael Pratt will finish.
“I’m here to, when I’m in the game, make as many plays as possible and have a ton of fun and play the game that I love,” Clifford said. “I’d love to play the whole game; I know Mike would say the same thing. However much I’m out there, I’ll put my best foot forward and continue to put a smile on my face and keep competing.”
For Denver, rookie Bo Nix, who was 15-of-21 for 125 yards and one touchdown in last week’s victory over Indianapolis, has emerged as the front-runner to start. Jarrett Stidham, who started against the Colts, and Zach Wilson are the other quarterbacks.
“His decision making was good,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said of Nix this week. “I felt he was comfortable in the pocket. I thought his locations were good. The No. 1 thing to do at quarterback is lead your team and we scored. There’s two plays where I think he can set his feet – he’s kind of backing up a little and we can clean that up. But I liked the production with his group while he was in there. Ultimately, that’s their job. The whole group as a whole – and I’m talking the three of [the quarterbacks] – we didn’t have any sacks. There were a lot of positives.”
Nix has the fifth-shortest odds in the Rookie of the Year race.
Three: Packers running back Emanuel Wilson went undrafted in 2023 and started his career in Denver. He lasted just three days.
Upon making the Packers’ roster last year, Wilson told reporters how much he appreciated how he was treated in Green Bay compared to Denver.
This week, he said he’s got “a lot” of chips on his shoulder.
“Man, the Broncos cut me, so I’m going in there with a different mindset, prove a point to them,” he said. “That’s really about it.”
Four: Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz played at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater. After starting all 17 games last season, he signed a four-year contract extension worth $80 million last month.
“Certainly, he’s a powerful, sticky run blocker. He does a lot of things extremely well,” Payton said in June. “I think he loves it. He loves the process, which is half the battle. So, I love that he’s our right guard.”
Five: Some irrelevant and meaningless history – the Broncos are 7-3 against the Packers in the preseason. Their last matchup came at Denver in 2017, with the Broncos winning 20-17. Aaron Rodgers started and played 10 snaps; Brett Hundley finished the game and was 20-of-30 passing.
Last regular season, Green Bay lost 19-17 at Denver. Love threw for only 180 yards, and his late interception sealed the team’s fate.
Six: While the Packers are coming off a playoff appearance and almost reached the NFC Championship Game, the Broncos have missed the playoffs eight consecutive years, the second-longest streak in the league behind the New York Jets’ 13-year hiatus. They haven’t reached the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl.
