2022 NFL Draft Ultimate Preview: Receivers

Measureables: 6-1 1/2, 179. 9 1/4 hands. DNP testing (knee).

Stats: Williams caught 15 passes at Ohio State but had 79 receptions for 1,572 yards (19.9 average) and 15 touchdowns upon transferring to Alabama. He was a first-team All-American and the SEC’s leader in receiving yards and touchdowns. As an added bonus, he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Deeper Stats: According to PFF, he had six drops (7.1 percent), averaged 9.3 YAC and had 13 receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. His contested-catch rate was 40.0 percent. According to Sports Info Solutions, he averaged 16 missed tackles per 100 touches, No. 23 in the draft class, but was No. 1 with 13.1 yards per target.

Personal Touch: The native of St. Louis won Missouri state track and field championships in the 300-meter hurdles and 400 meters, and he broke Ezekiel Elliott’s state record in the 300 hurdles. “I have speed you can’t teach,” Williams said at the Combine. “I’ve got a lot of speed.” If not for the torn ACL, he might have won a national championship.

“Going through the practices,” he said at pro day. “Seeing Coach Saban’s defenses, it’s one of the best defenses I’ve ever seen. It has a lot of things in it and I really think it’s an advanced defense. So if you get a chance to go against this defense, it helps you a lot.

“The competition, everything that’s about Alabama football helped me become a better man, a better football player, a better receiver. … It all came together and hit me. I want to be the best. I’ve been wanting to be the best but when I came here, it just upped it to another level.”

As noted by The Sporting News, Williams had more touchdowns of 70 yards, 60 yards, 50 yards, 40 yards 30 yards and 20 yards than any receiver in FBS.

“I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve coached a ton of great receivers,” Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien told Sporting News. “And Jameson, relative to the stage of his career that he’s at, being a college football player and having a chance probably to play pro football … Excellent speed, excellent route-runner, very competitive guy. He’s a very instinctive player. He’s a very smart player. And I can’t say enough about his competitiveness. He’s a player that goes out and practices every day like it’s a game.

“And so I think that’s something that the great ones have – those traits. Everybody’s a little bit different. Everybody’s built differently. Everybody has different skill sets, different speed, things like that. But the best ones that I’ve been around, and Jameson’s in that category, they all have that competitive spirit that’s really hard to find sometimes.”

Williams told NFL Media's James Palmer that he is ahead of schedule in his recovery. He is also "getting a lot of movement" as he works in the pool and does some slight jogging. All of this progress has Williams hopeful that he'll be ready to take the field to start training camp.

"That's what I'm shooting for," said Williams of possibly being ready for training camp. "What overrules that is just making sure I'm 100% before I do anything. That would be my timeframe, but I'm just going to make sure everything is 100% before I come back just so I can be right."

NFL Draft Bible Scouting Report: Williams displays track-level speed and explosiveness at all times. Hard cuts at the top of routes are able to create separation. Has a unique ability to drop his hips and stop his momentum instantly. Shows the advanced route-running ability to change speeds throughout his stem. A threat to overtop and can win downfield. Will do a good job finding and adjusting to the ball. After the catch, Williams has the ability to make people miss and make plays in space. Extremely gifted athlete with quick feet and can run any route in a system.