Three Reasons Why Packers Won’t Acquire Deebo Samuel

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are a Super Bowl-caliber team without a star receiver. They have four of the first 59 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Having traded Davante Adams and desperate to fix one of the NFL’s worst receiver groups, of course they’d be interested in taking All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel off the San Francisco 49ers’ hands.

“He’s dynamic, man,” fellow All-Pro Adams said before last year’s playoff game against the 49ers. “He’s a hell of a wideout. He’s basically a punt returner as soon as he gets the ball in his hands. It’s special to watch because you don’t really see guys be able to maximize their YAC the way that he does.

“It’s something that I told y’all early in the season, I was watching some Lamar Jackson highlights just to really just see if I can see in slow-mo what he’s seeing in fast-motion. That’s kind of the same thing as what Deebo does. He gets the ball and he gets right upfield. They put him in some great positions to make plays. He’s a dynamic player. He’s fun to watch.”

A second-round pick in 2019, Samuel in 2021 caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and added 365 rushing yards when he morphed into a part-time running back for the stretch run. Not only did he lead the NFL with 18.2 yards per reception, among nonquarterbacks with at least 59 rushing attempts, Samuel ranked second with 6.2 yards per carry.

“Deebo’s a dangerous guy with the ball in his hands, obviously, whether it’s down the field and they’re throwing it to him, screen game,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “He’s always been a huge weapon in their fly sweeps, when they’ve handed the ball to him. He’s done a ton of damage over the years. Legitimately, he’s a running back and running their normal run game. He’s done a phenomenal job. Deebo’s a 220-pound receiver. People don’t realize how big and thick he is. He’s got unbelievable balance and he’s an angry runner – he always has been – even down the field when they’ve thrown the ball to him.”

Samuel reportedly wants to be traded. The Packers, with two first-round picks and two second-round picks, have the capital to get it done. Even if he does not line up at running back for a single snap, he would be a superb fit for Matt LaFleur's offense.

Here’s why it won’t happen.

1. The Rivalry

Not that the Packers wanted to trade Adams when he wanted out, but they were all too happy to oblige Adams’ wishes by sending him out of the NFC and to Las Vegas. The Packers and 49ers are NFC powerhouses. The last thing San Francisco wants to do is help Green Bay finally get over the hump.

Moreover, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Packers coach Matt LaFleur aren’t exactly the best of friends. There’s a 0 percent chance Shanahan wants to help his former friend and colleague win the race to a first Super Bowl championship.

2. Finances

With Samuel entering his final season under contract, the acquiring team will want to work out a contract extension before agreeing to a trade. Samuel, obviously, won’t be cheap. Traded to Miami, Tyreek Hill is getting $30 million per year from the Dolphins. Adams is getting $28 million per year from the Raiders. Nine receivers are making at least $20 million per year, Brandin Cooks is a couple Cokes from $20 million per year from the Texans and Christian Kirk convinced the Jaguars to give him $18 million per year.

The Packers are fighting significant salary cap issues. Yes, the Packers were willing to open the vault to keep Adams. When that didn’t happen, they retained cornerback Rasul Douglas and added veterans Jarran Reed and Sammy Watkins. So, some of the money budgeted for Adams has been spent.

Could the Packers make it happen? Sure. They’re $14.05 million under the cap, according to OverTheCap.com. Signing their 11 draft picks will consume $5.87 million. Plus, they’ll need money to sign their practice squad and handle any in-season transactions. The biggest remaining branch on the cap tree would be an extension with cornerback Jaire Alexander. So, financially, it’s doable.

However, Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari, Kenny Clark, Preston Smith and De’Vondre Campbell and among the highest-paid players at their positions. Alexander and Rashan Gary presumably will join them. You can’t pay everyone.

3. The Value of Draft Picks

The best way to beat the salary cap is with an influx of quality players on rookie contracts to help provide some balance to one of the NFL’s most top-heavy salary structures. Would Samuel be better than a draft pick? Naturally.

However, with 12 players devouring about 53 percent of their 2022 salary cap – and significant cap raises next year for Bakhtiari, Clark and Jones – and without the ability to act like the U.S. government and simply print a trillion here and a trillion there, general manager Brian Gutekunst needs to find as many high-quality players as possible with his 11 draft picks.