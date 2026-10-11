Packers-Bears Predictions: Rivalry-Changing Opportunity Is on Silver Platter

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s gameday.

And it’s not just any other gameday. And it’s especially not just any other gameday in this historic rivalry.

For more than three decades, the Green Bay Packers owned the Chicago Bears. Brett Favre turned the series around and Aaron Rodgers stepped on the gas.

Now, the rivalry is headed in the other direction. The Bears have won three of the last four games, including last year’s wild-card game, when the Packers collapsed like a house of cards. The Packers need to win this game for themselves, for the standings and for the rivalry.

Will they be up to the task? Will they beat the Bears or will they beat themselves?

Here are our weekly predictions.

Bill Huber’s Packers-Bears Prediction

An opportunity to flip the rivalry back in Green Bay’s direction has been handed to Matt LaFleur’s team on a silver platter.

The Packers have the advantage of playing at home. Chicago gave up 37 points in its only road game this season and allowed a league-worst 30.4 points per game on the road last season.

The Packers have the advantage at quarterback. With Bears star Caleb Williams out with a hamstring injury, the quarterback matchup will be Jordan Love vs. Tyson Bagent. Bagent threw one interception last week but had three more overturned by penalties. Those came against the Jets, who hadn’t intercepted a pass since the 2024 season.

The Packers also won’t have to deal with Bears running back Kyle Monangai, who ranks among the league leaders in rushing yards and yards after contact. His backup, D’Andre Swift fumbled twice last week.

The Packers have the advantage in motivation. A lot of times in matchups between good teams, the team that needs the win more tends to get the win. The Packers are 2-2 and the Bears are 3-1. In the rugged NFC North, it could be getting late in a hurry for Green Bay with another loss.

And, finally, there’s the revenge factor. Green Bay imploded in horrific fashion at Chicago in Week 16 and again in the playoffs. The Bears have bragging rights – and they’ve certainly been bragging. The Packers have heard all the talk from their rivals and are sick of it.

That’s a lot of advantages pointing Green Bay’s way.

Then there are the more tangible advantages.

The Packers lead the NFL with 344 penalty yards. The Bears have only 189.

The Packers have a league-high 10 fumbles. The Bears have only five.

The Packers have a league-high 13 dropped passes. The Bears have only six.

On offense, the Bears are first in total yards and rushing yards. They are sixth on third down. The Packers are 20th in total yards and 32nd in rushing yards. They are 32nd on third down.

Even with backup quarterbacks playing for most of the season, the Bears are eighth in scoring. With Jordan Love playing every snap, the Packers are 28th.

On the other side of the ball, the Bears are fourth in points allowed and Green Bay is 23rd.

Remember Green Bay’s putrid third-down offense? Chicago is second in third-down defense.

Simply put, when looking at performance instead of intangibles, the Bears have the advantage. And, in some cases, they have overwhelming advantages.

The intangibles matter. Motivation, revenge – all that stuff counts for something. However, what really matters is what’s between the white lines. And that’s where the Bears have the advantages.

And here’s the thing. The intangible factors only matter for so long. Will the Packers be driven by their desire to avenge last year’s playoff debacle once the second quarter or second half begins? No. Will the Bears’ powerful offensive line be a factor in the second quarter and second half? Yes.

At the end of the day, what matters is talent and execution. Chicago is the better team. Yes, it’s an apples-to-oranges comparison, but the Packers barely beat the Jets while the Bears mauled them into submission.

The Bears won’t have Williams or Monangai but the Packers won’t have Micah Parsons or Edgerrin Cooper. If you’re Bears coach Ben Johnson, who is the front-seven defender who could wreck the game? The fact is, there isn’t one capable of blowing up his offensive game plan.

Ultimately, this will be a close, hotly contested game. In my mind, unless Bagent or Swift provide a couple game-changing giveaways, the Bears will tack on a touchdown late to make the disparity seem larger than reality.

Prediction: Bears 31, Packers 21.

Bill’s Record: 3-1.

Jacob Westendorf’s Packers-Bears Prediction

Until the Green Bay Packers prove they are a good team, they are a bad one.

Yes, it’s a backup quarterback, but I’m not sure how much that really matters when Chicago’s run game is as dominant as it has been this season.

So, the mistake-ridden Packers will lose their third consecutive game against Chicago for the first time since the 2005-06 seasons.

Prediction: Bears 34, Packers 17.

Jacob’s Record: 2-2.

Our weekly dynamic duo of stories.



Three reasons why the Packers will earn a huge win over the Bears. ⬇️https://t.co/cZq1P0Kxm6



Three reasons why they will lose. Again. ⬇️https://t.co/uWCtkQgMmI — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 11, 2026

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