Packers Will Have Predraft Visit With Cornerback Named ‘The Blanket’

One thing’s for sure: The Green Bay Packers didn’t apply much blanket coverage against opposing passing games last season.

Because of it, the Packers are doing a lot of work on this year’s cornerback class. It will continue when they host Texas A&M’s Will Lee III on a predraft visit next week, a source told Packers On SI.

Lee, with an excellent combination of height and athleticism, was a two-year starter for the Aggies. His nickname is “The Blanket.”

In 2024, he had two interceptions and ranked fifth in the SEC with 10 breakups. He didn’t have any interceptions in 2025 but did break up eight passes. Pro Football Focus charged him with four touchdowns and a 47.2 percent completion rate in 2024 and four touchdowns and a 55.2 percent completion rate in 2025.

He was guilty of 11 penalties during that span.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler considers Lee a fifth-round prospect. He’s the No. 110 prospect on the Consensus Big Board and No. 114 at Pro Football Focus .

Will Lee III’s Path to the Draft

Lee opened his college career at Iowa Western Community College in 2022, earning Junior College All-American honors, before spending 2023 at Kansas State, where he had two interceptions and six additional breakups.

It’s at Iowa Western where he earned the nickname.

As he explained via The Houston Chronicle : “I was going four or five games without targets. A teammate said, ‘Bro, you’re covering guys like a blanket out there.’ I thought, ‘I’ve got to stick with that and run with it.’”

He goes by “The Blanket” on X . He’s even got the Blanket Football Camp .

“It’s tight coverage,” Lee said via The Eagle . “It’s hard to get open on me. I’m big, long, I can run, so them getting open, it’s going to be hard. It’s going to be real hard.”

Lee has starter potential, according to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein .

“Boundary cornerback with good length and catch-disruption but inconsistent instincts in coverage. Lee is better in man coverage than he is in zone, but he can handle both,” he wrote as part of a larger assessment. “Lee has traits and scheme versatility, toggling between quality backup and eventual starter as a prospect.”

Packers Need Cornerback Help

Almost all of Lee’s coverage snaps came on the perimeter. That’s where the Packers need help.

The Packers’ starting corners for most of last season were Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine, both of whom are about 5-foot-11. Lee measured 6-foot-1 5/8 at the Scouting Combine. While his 4.52-second time in the 40-yard dash was mediocre, he aced the jumps with a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump. By percentile, both put him in the high 90s.

“They like my length, my size,” he said of what scouts told him at the Scouting Combine. “It’s something you can’t teach. Really just being an aggressive corner – a corner that likes to tackle and fit in the (run) game.”

His Relative Athletic Score was 9.39 .

Green Bay’s primary cornerbacks last season were Nixon, Valentine and Nate Hobbs. The Packers released Hobbs this offseason, and Nixon and Valentine are entering their final season under contract.

Each team is allotted 30 visits. Other cornerbacks who were set to visit Green Bay include Karon Prunty , Malcolm DeWalt and Charles Demmings .

Ball Production and Leadership

The Packers had only one interception from their cornerbacks in regular-season play last year. Lee had only two interceptions during two seasons with the Aggies.

“When people see me play good technique and they see me in the hip of the receiver and he can’t get open, that’s all I need,” he said when asked about his ball production at the Combine. “The ball’s going to come when the ball’s going to come, but I ain’t going to force it.”

Lee said he wasn’t ready to enter the draft last year from a standpoint of “the mental part of the game.” Coming back for another season was “perfect” for him, he said.

“He's our best cover guy,” Aggies coach Mike Elko said at SEC Media Days. “What he does for us, locking down one side of the field, really gives us an advantage on defense.”

Eko added: “He's going to provide a lot of leadership to our program and our defense this year.”

Indeed, Lee stepped up his leadership game entering his final season.

“I feel like I'm more of a leadership-by-example guy,” he said at SEC Media Days . “I'm not that type of guy that's going to be in the locker room and talk your ear off before the game. I want you to be comfortable and be in your own mind and get ready your own way.

“When I'm out there, you're going to see 100 percent from me every time. Honestly, just me giving my best work out there on the field, and you seeing that should make you want to give your best work, knowing I'm willing to put my body on the line for the team and for everybody. I feel like leading by example is my best way of leading.”

The Packers could use a shutdown corner and some depth. Lee has high expectations of being a blanket in the NFL.

“That’s the plan,” he said. “I want to shut down a whole side of the field and I want to show people I can do that. When teams throw at me, I feel like it’s disrespectful. When they throw the ball my way, they might feel like it’s an easy catch or an easy target. I’m not going to let that happen.”

Packers Predraft Visits