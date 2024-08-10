Packers at Browns: NFL Preseason Live Updates
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are kicking off the preseason at the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. How will Jordan Love do in his preseason debut? How will Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt perform? Will Jeff Hafley’s defense have a strong start?
Follow along all day for live updates.
Packers 7, Browns 3 (3:20 remaining)
The Browns set up shop on Green Bay’s 46 but the defense made a terrific stand. On second-and-2, Javon Bullard and Lukas Van Ness set the edge as Eric Stokes stopped Pierre Strong for minus-1. On third-and-3, TJ Slaton was a brick wall as Van Ness stopped Strong for minus-1. Offensive pass interference on fourth-and-4 brought in the punt team.
The Packers have gone to the backups. Rookies Javon Bullard and Evan Willams were the safeties. With rookie linebackers Edgerrin Cooper and Ty’Ron Hopper out with injuries, undrafted rookie Ralen Goforth entered the lineup.
Packers 7, Browns 3 (5:37 remaining)
It was one and done for Jordan Love. After leading a three-play touchdown drive, Sean Clifford and the backups entered the game. On second-and-1, AJ Dillon got three consecutive carries for minus-1, plus-1 and 0. Dillard didn’t get much push on the pile but the offensive line got none.
The No. 2 line: left tackle Andre Dillard, left guard Royce Newman, center Sean Rhyan, right guard Jacob Monk and right tackle Kadeem Telfort.
Packers 7, Browns 3 (8:46 remaining)
Cade York blasted a 55-yard field goal. The Browns picked up a couple first downs before Devonte Wyatt took over. His immediate pressure set up Lukas Van Ness’ sack, and another pressure forced an errant throw on second down. Quay Walker was all over a third-down checkdown.
With Jaire Alexander out for personal reasons, the secondary consisted of Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentine at corner, Keisean Nixon in the slot and Xavier McKinney and Javon Bullard as the safeties.
Packers 7, Browns 0 (13:38 remaining)
The Packers are off and running. Or throwing. On third-and-5, Jordan Love found receiver Dontayvion Wicks matched against Ronnie Hickman. Love threw a perfect deep ball to Wicks, who caught the ball around the 35 and easily won the race to the goal line. Love’s deep ball has been on point during training camp, and this ball couldn’t have been thrown any better.
The No. 1 line consisted of left tackle Rasheed Walker, left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Josh Myers, right guard Sean Rhyan and right tackle Andre Dillard. The pass protection was excellent on both passing plays, and the line opened a hole for Josh Jacobs to gain 7 on his lone carry.
Jaire Alexander Among Those Who Won’t Play
Here’s the Packers’ will-not-play list:
Receiver Dimitri Stanley (hamstring), tight ends Tucker Kraft (pectoral) and Tyler Davis (last year’s ACL), offensive linemen Zach Tom (pectoral), Jordan Morgan (shoulder) and Donovan Jennings (knee), cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Carrington Valentine (hamstring), defensive lineman Keshawn Banks (groin) and Deslin Alexandre (lower leg), linebackers Edgerrin Cooper (hip) and Ty’Ron Hopper (ankle).
Alexander is out for a personal reason.
How to Watch Packers at Browns
First, here’s how to watch the game. If you live in Wisconsin, it will be easy. The Packers TV Network will have you covered.
If not, you can stream the game or wait for NFL Network’s national rebroadcast on Sunday.
Watered-Down Lineup for Browns
Green Bay’s defense has been excellent throughout training camp. Jeff Hafley’s defense won’t face a big-time test on Saturday, though.
The Browns’ will-not-dress list is a mile long and includes quarterback Deshaun Watson, receivers Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore, running back Nick Chubb and offensive linemen Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin.
Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston will start for Cleveland.
Quarterbacks: Jordan Love Will Start
For many players, the preseason is about earning a spot on the roster or carving out his niche on the team. Not for Jordan Love, obviously.
“Jordan Love is not going to be losing his spot anytime soon,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week.
Love – aka the $220 Million Man – will get the start on Saturday, just as he’ll get the start against the Philadelphia Eagles when the season kicks off in 27 days. Still, he’s got work to do following up-and-down start to his training camp.
“I’m excited just to be able to get the feel of the season getting started,” he said this week. “So, get out there, see how long we’re out there. Any time you get to be on the field, I think it’s a good opportunity to work on things, get better, things like that.”
Not that Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is going to throw all of his extensive blitz package at Love, but he will present some new challenges after throwing at Jeff Hafley’s defense since May.
“I think that’s going to be very helpful because we’ve been seeing our defense and they do a lot of different stuff,” Love said. “But to be able to see different looks, different guys out there, different disguises as much as we can see before the season is going to make us better. As many banked reps as we can get before the season starts is going to help us.”
What would be a successful day – other than coming out of the game healthy?
“Going down and scoring quickly, I think that would be nice,” he said. “Being able to put a drive together, not going three-and-out, just having a successful drive and scoring a touchdown would be nice.”
Quarterbacks: Sean Clifford In Relief
Whenever Jordan Love exits, Sean Clifford will come on in relief and likely get most of the remaining snaps.
Clifford, who went to high school in Cincinnati, admitted that there he will feel a touch of nervousness as he enters his second preseason.
“I think everybody gets nervous,” he said. “I think they’re probably lying if they ever say they’re not and if they aren’t nervous. I always say nerves mean you care. Like you actually really care about what’s going on.
“So, I always get a little nervous but, once you’re out there, it’s back to 11-on-11 and it’s just an absolutely blast. Taking it in when you’re running out of the tunnel and you’re in the National Football League, it’s a great feeling, representing so many different people.”
Clifford as a fifth-round pick last year made the roster and won the No. 2 job because of his play in the preseason. This year, he’s overcome a slow start to camp and gotten himself into a bit of a groove.
What does he want to accomplish in this preseason?
“Probably just to continue what I’ve kind of found in the last two weeks for me personally,” he said. “I thought the first week, just with everything going on and getting 1s reps [in place of Love] and how fast the game was going, there was a lot of overthinking.
“There were a lot of thoughts from the OTA time and minicamp where I almost like saw a hitch in my arm of overthought. And now the last two weeks, Family Night, kind of capped it for me. I feel like I’m back and I feel like I’m able to spin the ball, really get the ball out quick, see the field really well, and I think it’s a big, big testament to these guys, as well. A lot of trust in the wide receivers, the O-line, just getting back in flow and excited to show that on Saturday.”
Quarterbacks: Michael Pratt the Closer
Michael Pratt, a seventh-rounder in this year’s draft, will replace Clifford and finish the game.
His goal?
“Hust operate, get the offense going, take advantage of opportunities,” he said. “Whatever’s there, lead the team and do what I can.”
After three weeks of OTAs, a two-day minicamp and 13 practices at training camp, Pratt said the game is slowing down. He’s always looked poised in the pocket but he’s started making more plays downfield.
“I think rookie minicamp and early OTAs, it was definitely trying to learn everything and every single play thinking about formation, motion, protection, concept, footwork; all those kind of things,” Pratt said.
“Just over the course of time, dialing in on the smaller details and being able to get a more full grasp of the whole play and the whole offense has definitely let things slow down, and now I can worry about things more like protections and getting to the right protections, eliminating things on reads based on what I’m seeing from the defense. I’m definitely at the point where I’m able to start playing a little bit faster.”
Like Clifford at Penn State, Pratt had a wealth of experience at Tulane. He was a four-year starter with more than 1,200 career passing attempts.
Reaching the NFL was a goal for most of his life. On Saturday, he will play in his first game – even if it’s only preseason.
“I think just putting on that actual NFL jersey for the first time and having this experience and the opportunity to go out there is something that’s really exciting and fired up to be able to do that,” he said. “Saturday will definitely mean a lot.”
More Green Bay Packers Training Camp News
Packers vs. Browns: Five things to watch | Players who need a big game | How to watch
Latest news and analysis: Why three kickers? | Monk gets massive opportunity | All-newcomer team | Power rankings | New kicker’s crazy story | Zach Tom is back | Tucker Kraft on his comeback | Takeaways from first depth chart | Rookie Ty’Ron Hopper adjusting to NFL | Roster projection 2.0 | Week 2 medal winners | Week 2 stock report | New outlooks for Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks | Javon Bullard looking smooth
Training camp highlights:Practice 13 | Practice 12 | Practice 11 | Family Night | Practice 9 | Practice 8 | Practice 7 | Practice 6 | Practice 5 | Practice 4 | Practice 3 | Practice 2 | Practice 1