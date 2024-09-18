Packers at Titans: How to Watch and What to Know
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville.
Here’s how to watch and much more, including some quarterback triangulation.
Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans
Records: The Packers are 1-1 and the Titans are 0-2.
Where: Nissan Stadium.
Date and time: Sunday at noon.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (57-28, sixth season). Tennessee – Brian Callahan (0-2, first season).
Weather: 93 degrees and partly cloudy, with 50 percent humidity.
Tickets: SI Tickets can get you in the building for $157 with no fees.
The line: The Titans are three-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The line opened at one and moved to three, so clearly the oddsmakers are expecting Malik Willis will start and Jordan Love will be inactive.
Power rankings: In the On SI NFL power rankings, the Packers are 13th and the Titans are 28th. Green Bay fell just short of the Top 10 in our national Consensus NFL Power Rankings.
What Channel for Packers-Titans
TV: The game will be aired by Fox, with Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston on the call and Laura Okmin reporting from the sideline. 506 Sports posts a weekly broadcast map on Wednesday.
Streaming: Game not on in your neighborhood? Fubo comes with a seven-day free trial.
Radio: Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, featuring the longtime duo of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren. Or, listen on Sirius Satellite Radio on Channel 121, 386 or through the app. Sports USA Radio also will broadcast the game, with Larry Kahn and former NFL kicker Stephen Gostkowski in the call.
Packers-Titans Six-Pack
One: The Titans lead the series 8-6 and are 3-0 at Nissan Stadium. They won the last matchup 27-17 at Lambeau Field in 2022. Derrick Henry ran for one touchdown and threw for another. Ryan Tannehill completed 22-of-27 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Watson scored two touchdowns for the Packers, who fell to 4-7.
Two: This is why Green Bay’s win over Indianapolis was so important: Since 1990, 207 teams that started 1-1 qualified for the playoffs compared to only 32 teams that started 0-2.
This is the Packers’ fourth consecutive 1-1 start. They won their Week 3 game to improve to 2-1 each of the last three years.
The Packers have started 2-0 or 1-1 for 18 consecutive seasons.
Three: The Packers didn’t ask Willis to win the game last week, but he certainly did his part. On third down, he completed 7-of-8 passes (87.5 percent) for 94 yards and one touchdown with a league-high five conversions. His 155.2 passer rating on third down is second-best in the league this season behind only Arizona’s Kyler Murray (perfect 158.3).
Titans quarterback Will Levis is 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) for 85 yards with zero touchdowns, one interception and a 42.4 passer rating on third down. He’s moved the chains four times.
Four: Whoever starts at quarterback will be challenged by the Titans. After shutting down Chicago’s Caleb Williams and limiting the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers, Tennessee exited Week 2 ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 114.0 passing yards allowed per game and No. 2 with 3.86 yards per attempt. They’ve done it with a mediocre pass rush (21st in sack percentage).
Given his background, expect Wilson to attack the quarterback – regardless of whether it’s Love or Willis.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I’ve been around some great defensive coordinators, in my opinion,” new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said last year while with the Eagles. “I’ve been groomed by Gregg Williams, I’ve been groomed by Todd Bowles, who are very good in this league, and they’re very thorough. I’ve been tutored by them. I know how to run a ship.”
The Titans have not intercepted a pass; the Packers lead the NFL with five interceptions and six takeaways.
“If you want to be a good defense in the league, you’ve got to take the ball away,” Wilson said after the Chicago game.
Five: It’s early and there’s some small-sample-size stuff at play, but Green Bay is 27th in the NFL in red-zone offense with a touchdown rate of 28.6 percent. Tennessee’s defense is ranked eighth in the red zone with a touchdown rate allowed of 33.3 percent. In goal-to-go situations, the Titans have not allowed a touchdown.
Six: It’s been quarterback musical chairs. At Penn State, Sean Clifford beat out Will Levis, so Levis transferred to Kentucky. The Titans drafted Levis with the first pick of the second round of the 2023 draft, where he beat out Malik Willis. The Titans traded Willis to Green Bay, and he became the Packers’ backup quarterback over … Clifford.
Willis said there’d be no chip on his shoulder this week.
“I don’t need all that to keep going,” he said after the Indianapolis game. “I just continue to be grateful for the opportunity I’m given. I’m blessed with another, however long I’m here, however many opportunities I get, and that’s all I’m concerned about is continuing to work hard and be ready when another opportunity comes.”
More Green Bay Packers News
