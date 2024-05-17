Experts Predict Packers’ Final Record
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last year, the Green Bay Packers were among six teams that qualified for the playoffs after falling short in 2022. That marked the 34th consecutive season in which there were at least four new playoff teams.
In 2024, will the Packers rise to championship status or be one of the clubs that gets shoved aside for one of those new playoff teams?
Following the release of the 2024 NFL schedule, here’s what the experts had to say in their record predictions. They are listed from worst to best. Longer explanations are available at the links.
Sports Illustrated
Gilberto Manzano has the Packers regressing from 9-8 in 2023 to 8-9 in 2024. Not only did they get crushed by the Detroit Lions in the NFC North race, they were lapped by the Chicago Bears. There are challenging early-season games against the Eagles in Brazil and at the Rams, and home games against the Texans and 49ers will be daunting.
“For Green Bay to return to the postseason, it’s going to need the offensive line to step up and for running back Josh Jacobs to quickly find a rhythm with his new team,” he wrote. “The Packers could be a surprise team to miss the postseason if the NFC North turns out to be one of the better divisions.”
NFL.com
NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund has the Packers checking in with 9.8 wins, which will be good enough for a playoff berth.
“According to my models, drafting versatile blocker Jordan Morgan added more wins than any other selection could have when Green Bay came on the clock for the first time at Pick No. 25,” she wrote. “The talented offensive lineman will further bolster an aerial attack that already saw Jordan Love throw 32 touchdown passes in his first season as a starter and help improve ground opportunities for a group that ranked third-worst in rushing yards over expected against stacked boxes last season (-49).”
33rd Team
Marcus Mosher has the Packers going 10-7 after falling just short against the 49ers in last year’s divisional playoffs.
“The Packers are one of the league's youngest teams, and Love should only be better in his second full season as the starter. Expect this team to compete with the Lions for the NFC North division title,” he wrote.
In this prediction, the Lions went 11-6. Mosher had them as one of the big offseason winners after keeping Ben Johnson as offensive coordinator.
Bleacher Report
Noting the rise of Love despite Christian Watson’s injuries and the new-look backfield, Maurice Moton also has the Packers finishing 10-7.
“After a strong showing in 2023, Love will likely continue to develop into a high-end starter,” he wrote. “If the Packers defense, which is loaded with recent first-round picks, plays up its full potential under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, this team should win 10 or more games.”
Fox Sports
So long as Love continues his rise and Hafley can find some answers on defense, the Packers and Lions will finish atop the division with 11-6 records, according to NFC North writer Carmen Vitali.
“This division race is too close to call this far out, but considering the amount of success Green Bay had last season with a first-year starting quarterback and the youngest team in the league, I have to think the Packers are just getting started,” Vitali wrote.
Pro Football Network
Dakota Randall broke up the schedule into segments. He has the Packers starting 4-0 en route to a 12-5 finish, which was a game behind the Lions in the NFC North and good for the fifth seed.
The Athletic
As part of a lengthy schedule analysis, Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman is predicting a 12-5 record and first-place finish in the NFC North.
“Maybe a three-win jump is too steep, but I’m putting a lot of stock in Green Bay’s offense entering Year 2 with Love at the helm,” Schneidman wrote. “The Packers return all of his primary wide receivers and tight ends from a prolific second half of the 2023 season and still have a proven feature running back in Jacobs despite losing Jones.”
