Where Is Love in Consensus NFL Quarterback Rankings?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At some point, presumably soon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will sign a contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid players – if not the highest-paid player – in the NFL.
A contract that could be in excess of $50 million per season seems like an astronomical figure for a player who isn’t even close to the best player at his position.
ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler polled NFL coaches, scouts and executives to rank the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL. Love was second … among the honorable mentions. Along with being 12th at ESPN, Love was 10th at CBS, 11th at Pro Football Focus, 13th at Pro Football Network and 13th by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms.
That’s five sets of rankings, which we used to make a consensus ranking of NFL quarterbacks.
Before we roll, two notes.
First, Fowler’s rankings included the Top 10, six honorable mentions and two who received votes (Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield). The Top 16 and honorable mentions were ranked one through 16, with Murray and Mayfield tied for 17th. They automatically form the top 18 on our list. The deeper rankings by PFF, etc., rounded out the group.
Second, other than the Bears’ Caleb Williams, rookies are excluded. So, the list goes through No. 28.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (Points: 5. High vote: unanimous No. 1).
As one executive told Fowler: “When it's late in a meaningful game and Mahomes is playing, you just know he's going to find a way to win. That’s the stage he's at that a lot of the greats get to – they figure out how to win the game and get it done. The game's slowed down for him in that way.”
2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (Points: 15. High vote: 2).
3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (Points: 16. High vote: 2).
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (Points: 18. High vote: 2).
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (Points: 31. High vote: 5).
6. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (Points: 37. High vote: 5).
7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (Points: 38. High vote: 6).
8. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (Points: 41. High vote: 5).
9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (Points: 49. High vote: 7).
10. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (Points: 51. High vote: 8).
11. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (Points: 52. High vote: 2).
12. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (Points: 59. High vote: 10).
Wrote CBS’s Cody Benjamin, who had Love at No. 10: “One of the most dazzling watches of late 2023, Love must prove he can rein in his inner Brett Favre as a gifted thrower, but one year into his gig as Green Bay's full-timer, he sure looks to have the moxie of a long-term playmaker. His young weapons are still growing, too.”
13. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (Points: 66. High vote: 9).
14. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (Points: 68. High vote: 11).
15. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (Points: 72. High vote: 12).
16. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (Points: 73. High vote: 12).
17. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (Points: 83. High vote: 12).
18. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Points: 89. High vote: 15).
19. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (Points: 76. High vote: 18).
20. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (Points: 82. High vote: 19).
21. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns (Points: 83. High vote: 17).
22. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (Points: 86. High vote: 19).
23. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (Points: 91. High vote: 21).
24. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (Points: 103. High vote: 23).
25. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (Points: 106. High vote: 22).
26. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (Points: 111. High vote: 23).
27. Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots (Points: 118. High vote: 26).
28. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (Points: 121. High vote: 25).
The relatively low ranking for Love is understandable given his limited resume. The first half of his first season as the starter was filled with mistakes, inconsistency and inaccuracy. The second half of the season was spectacular, with Love leading the NFL in touchdowns to interceptions (18 to 1) and passing yards (2,150).
Can he do it again?
“I think that’s real,” an AFC executive told Fowler. “Arm talent and confidence and a good system around him. He'll turn the ball over some because he's so confident. He'll miss here and there. But you can live with that. Short sample size, so he's got to do it again. But he will.”
