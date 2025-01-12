What’s Packers-Eagles Score? Live Updates From Wild-Card Playoff Game
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers kicked off the 2024 NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles and they’ll meet again in an NFC wild-card game on Sunday.
Can the Packers upset the Eagles to earn a return trip to Detroit to face the Lions in the divisional round next weekend?
Follow along all day for updates.
Packers-Eagles Inactives: Big News on Key Starters
The cavalry has arrived on defense for the Packers.
Four key defenders who were questionable – safety Evan Williams, linebacker Quay Walker, defensive tackle TJ Slaton and defensive end Brenton Cox – are active.
Williams (quad) and Walker (ankle) missed the last three games, Cox (foot) was inactive last week and Salton (ankle) was injured last week.
Williams, a fourth-round pick, has been important. These numbers are impossible to ignore: The Packers went 5-1 when he started and 7-0 when he played 30 plus snaps but were 1-5 when he was inactive or played 10 or fewer defensive snaps.
Incredibly, when he had even one tackle, the Packers were 10-0.
Williams did not play on defense in the Week 1 loss to the Eagles.
Walker and Williams returned to practice this week. With the season on the line, there’s no time to ease them back into the lineup.
“It’s really just trying to have a mixture of being smart in practice and turning it up a little to where you have those glimpses of, ‘OK, this is what I want it to look like,’” he said this week. “I’m hoping to be back to my hair-on-fire self come Sunday.”
The Eagles are healthy. Their entire starting lineup will play.
A Scout’s Perspective on Packers-Eagles
With his team eliminated, a 25-year NFL scout offered his assessment. That note will be posted about one hour before kickoff.
History Lesson No. 1
OK, this is nothing but fun, but the 2024 season has quite a few interesting parallels to the Super Bowl season of 2010, including a Week 1 game against the Eagles followed by a wild-card game against the Eagles.
History Lesson No. 2
Is momentum overrated? It’s not impossible to win the Super Bowl after losing the final two games of the regular season. Here’s the history, which includes one of Vince Lombardi’s legendary teams.
Stud Linebackers
The Packers re-signed De’Vondre Campbell to a huge contract after an All-Pro season and they used a first-round pick on Quay Walker.
With rookie Edgerrin Cooper, the Packers might finally have that great linebacker.
Cooper is a two-time NFC Defensive Player of the Week and the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month. He even received an All-Pro vote this week.
As good as he’s been in leading all off-the-ball linebackers in tackles for losses, the coaches see plenty of room to grow through experience.
“To me, it’s all about consistency,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week. “Obviously, he’s incredibly gifted, incredibly talented and everybody can see the splash plays he’s been making. It’s can you make all the routine plays when they’re there? And not that he hasn’t, but I just think there is a(nother) level; and that’s to be expected of most young players that there’s going to be mistakes.
“He’s learning a lot of football, and just getting acclimated to the National Football League is not like a process that happens overnight. Obviously, he missed a lot of time not only in the preseason but he’s missed time this season. I just think the more he plays, the better he’s going to get and the more big plays he’ll be able to make.”
The Eagles have a dynamic duo with Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean. Baun, a Wisconsin native and former Badgers standout, signed a meager one-year, $3.5 million contract in free agency after starting 14 games in four seasons with the Saints.
Baun has been exceptional. He ranked among the league leaders with 150 tackles and five forced fumbles and added 11 tackles for losses. He finished No. 1 among off-the-ball linebackers in All-Pro voting.
“A guy that can do it all,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s a very disciplined player but he can rush, he can cover, he’s great in run support. I just think watching his progression, obviously, from New Orleans, where he didn’t play a ton until I think his last year there, to see what he’s done in Philly, it’s been pretty impressive. You can tell the guy’s a pro. He’s earned those accolades.”
Baun and Nakobe Dean (128 tackles, nine tackles for losses) anchor one of the top run defenses in the NFL. They will make it a challenge for the Packers to get the Josh Jacobs-fueled running game rolling.
“Nakobe has done a great job of playing right beside him,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Friday. “Can’t be great without the greatness of others. So, the defensive line has done a good job of allowing him to run and make plays.
“It takes everybody, but most of the credit goes to Zack because he’s gone out there and did it and played at a very high level for the entire year. I’m proud of him and proud of all the things that he’s accomplished this first year as an Eagle.”
Plenty to Love
Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is in his 24th season as a head coach or coordinator. He’s seen plenty of quarterbacks and, by his standards, raved about Love in a conversation with Eagles beat reporters early this week.
“He’s got a big arm,” Fangio said. “He can throw it to all parts of the field with accuracy and touch. He’s got good movement in the pocket. He’s elusive. And he really fits their offense. That offense needs a guy that can throw it down the field. He can do that. They need a guy that can scramble a little bit and be elusive. He can do that. He’s a perfect fit for their offense.”
Love did not take the desired step forward in his second season as a starter. He completed 63.1 percent of his passes with a 96.7 passer rating, right about where he finished last season. His 7.95 yards per attempt, however, ranked fifth in the league, up notably from his 13th-ranked 7.18 average in 2023.
Did You Know?
- The 25 combined regular-season wins between Philadelphia (14-3) and Green Bay (11-6) are the most ever in a wild-card game.
- The Packers tied for third in the NFL at plus-12 in turnovers while the Eagles were sixth at plus-11. Philadelphia went 12-1 in its last 13 games by going plus-17.
- Over the last three years, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is 37-10 as a starter. His. 787 winning percentage trails only the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (.796).
- Over the last three seasons, the Eagles are 23-5 at home, which trails only the Bills (24-5). After losing to Atlanta in Week 2, Philadelphia won its last seven at home.
- Green Bay is No. 1 all-time with 37 playoff appearances. It is second all-time with 37 playoff wins, one behind the 49ers, and first with 13 road playoff wins.
- The Packers led the league with three games of 175-plus rushing yards and zero sacks allowed.
- The Packers finished fifth in total defense and sixth in points allowed. This is the first time since the 2010 Super Bowl season in which they finished in the top 10 in both categories.
“The stats are great because it usually means you’re playing pretty good defense,” first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said, “but the thing that was most important to me was the takeaways. That was really important because I do believe when you take the ball away, you’re going to win. And when you take the ball away, you’re going to have good stats.
“I do believe we’ve kept the points down to give ourselves a chance to win games because, ultimately, it’s just about winning. So, if you told me we’d win and have a chance to be in the playoffs I’d be pretty happy, and if we helped along the way and help our team do that, then that’s our job. But the coolest thing for me is I do think we’ve gotten better.”
Latest Green Bay Packers News
