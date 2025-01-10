Packers-Eagles Final Injury Report: Jordan Love vs. Jalen Hurts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts will be the quarterbacking matchup, after all, when the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles battle in an NFC wild-card game on Sunday in Philadelphia.
Love, who missed most of last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears with an elbow injury, was full participation at practice on Thursday and went out to practice again on Friday.
Meanwhile, Hurts, who missed most of the last three games with a concussion, is out of the concussion protocol. Like Love, he was full participation at Thursday’s practice. Now, the final barrier standing between Hurts and Sunday has been cleared.
The only players on Green Bay’s active roster who did not go out for the start of practice were safety Zayne Anderson (concussion) and receiver Christian Watson (knee).
Safety Evan Williams (quad) and linebacker Quay Walker (ankle), who missed the last three games, have practiced all week.
Williams’ importance to the team is evident with one look at the team’s record.
“I think the main part of that is getting those practice reps, getting physically confident to a point to where you can look at your film at practice and be like, ‘That’s what I want it to look like once I step on the field on Sunday,’” he said.
Defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (ankle), who did not practice on Wednesday, was limited participation on Thursday and went out again on Friday.
Slaton, who has played well down the stretch as an anchor of one of the NFL’s top run defenses, will be a big asset – pun intended – against the Eagles’ biggest-in-the-league offensive line.
“They’ve got a great run game and he’s a really good run defender,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday. “He’s not only that, he’s a big body, and we don’t have anybody of his stature, really, on our roster, so he is, obviously, a big piece to what we do defensively.”
Love started poorly before getting hot in the Week 17 loss at Minnesota, then started poorly before he was injured in the Week 18 loss to Chicago.
Plus, he completed only 50 percent of his passes in the Week 1 loss to Philadelphia in Brazil.
“When we played them Week 1, we knew what kind of team they were based on last year and, yeah, they’re a really good defense,” Love said this week. “They’ve got really good players over there. Obviously, we played them, we saw what they’re about and we did some good things that game. Yeah, they’re a really good defense, really sound. It’s one of those games that everybody’s got to be at their best.”
The Packers will need him to be at his best, like he was in last year’s playoffs, if they are going to upset the powerful Eagles, who are 14-3.
Hurts finished fifth in the league in passer rating, including eighth in completion percentage and fourth in yards per attempt. Plus, he rushed for 630 yards and tied for fifth with 14 rushing touchdowns, giving him a pass-run total of 32 scores.
“We’re always careful with him,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. “He's our quarterback, so we always want to be careful with him. We always think about his health, first and foremost, because you never want him not to be on the field.
“You always want Jalen Hurts on the field. You always feel better when Jalen Hurts is on the field. It's always part of our process and our plan to make sure that when he does carry the football on planned runs that we try to protect him.”
This story will be updated after Friday’s practice and the release of both teams’ injury reports.
For now, here are the reports from Thursday.
Packers Thursday Injury Report
DNP: S Zayne Anderson (concussion), WR Christian Watson (knee).
Limited: S Javon Bullard (ankle), LB Edgerrin Cooper (illness/knee), DE Brenton Cox (foot), OT Andre Dillard (concussion), DT TJ Slaton (ankle), LB Quay Walker (ankle), S Evan Williams (quad).
Full: WR Romeo Doubs (illness), QB Jordan Love (elbow), QB Malik Willis (thumb).
Eagles Thursday Injury Report
DNP: WR A.J. Brown (knee/rest), QB G Trevor Keegan (illness).
Limited: OL Jack Driscoll (ankle), QB Kenny Pickett (ribs), RB Will Shipley (ankle).
Full: TE Grant Calcaterra (shoulder), LB Nakobe Dean (abdomen), TE Dallas Goedert (knee), DE Bryce Huff (wrist), Jalen Hurts (concussion/left finger), DT Byron Young (hamstring).
Latest Green Bay Packers News
