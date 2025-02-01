Wise Signing? Free Agent Spent Career With DeMarcus Covington
The Green Bay Packers need to bolster their defensive front this offseason, and veteran defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. could be a name to watch in free agency. Not only has Wise been a productive player for the New England Patriots, but he has strong ties to DeMarcus Covington, Green Bay’s new defensive line coach.
Covington, who spent four years coaching the Patriots’ defensive line before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2024, knows Wise well. In 2017, Covington was in Year 1 as a coaching assistant for the Patriots while Wise was a fourth-round draft pick. This season was their eighth together, and Wise has spoken highly of Covington’s approach.
“He has a great understanding of the entire defense and scheme,” Wise told The Boston Herald. “He can coach defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs. He sees the big picture. He’s a good players’ coach and can control the room.”
That familiarity could make Green Bay an easy fit if Wise hits the open market.
At 30 years old, Wise is still delivering solid production. In 15 games in 2024, he racked up 5.0 sacks, five tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. Over his career, he’s totaled 34.0 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, and 288 total tackles (177 solo). He’s also forced five fumbles, recovered one, and has a knack for getting his hands in passing lanes.
Beyond the stats, Wise has been incredibly durable, playing at least 14 games every season and starting 16 or more games in five different years.
A big reason why he’d make sense for Green Bay is his versatility. At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, he has the size and strength to play as a traditional defensive end in Jeff Hafley’s 4-3 defense while also sliding inside when needed. In 2023, for instance, he played 126 of his 614 defensive snaps at tackle.
He’s never been an elite pass rusher – he had a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2022 – but he generates consistent pressure, holds up well against the run and can play multiple roles. That’s exactly the kind of player the Packers could use to improve their defensive line.
A Needed Veteran Presence for Lukas Van Ness
Green Bay has high hopes for Lukas Van Ness, the team’s first-round pick in 2023, and adding a veteran like Wise could help speed up his development. Van Ness, who just wrapped up his second NFL season, has shown flashes of potential but has not made a consistent impact.
In 17 games last season, Van Ness recorded three sacks, six tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. While he played more defensive snaps than Wise (428 to 408), he wasn’t as effective in disrupting plays. Wise, despite playing two fewer games and starting just five, finished with more sacks, more quarterback hits and more passes defended.
One area where Van Ness had the edge was in total tackles, finishing with 33 (22 solo) compared to Wise’s 29 (16 solo). However, Wise was more disruptive against the pass, batting down three passes compared to Van Ness’s zero, and he showed better awareness in affecting plays at the line of scrimmage.
Van Ness has plenty of upside, and bringing in a veteran presence like Wise would give him an experienced mentor to learn from, especially with a new position coach. For a young player like Van Ness, having a guy like that in the locker room could be invaluable.
Why Wise Makes Sense for the Packers
Aside from his production, Wise brings leadership and experience to the table. He was a team captain at Arkansas and each of the past three years in New England. That’s something Green Bay could benefit from, especially with younger players developing along the defensive line.
Another major factor is his familiarity with Covington. Having spent several years together in New England, Wise knows what Covington expects, how he coaches and how to fit within his system, and he could communicate that to his new teammates. That kind of chemistry is rare in free agency and could help Wise hit the ground running in Green Bay.
For a team looking to get more production up front, Wise checks a lot of boxes. He’s still playing at a high level, fits the Packers' new defensive scheme and has a strong connection with one of the team’s key defensive coaches. If the Packers are serious about improving their defensive line, adding Wise could be a smart move.
