Packers Get Two Receivers, Two Corners in PFF Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ major personnel concerns at cornerback and receiver were addressed in a new seven-round mock draft by Pro Football Focus.
In a Packers-only mock draft, Josh Liskiewitz hammered two areas of need.
The need at cornerback was apparent at this time last year. General manager Brian Gutekunst failed to address it, though. While the pass defense exceeded expectations, cornerback Jaire Alexander probably won’t return after another injury-plagued season and former 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes will join Robert Rochell and Corey Ballentine in free agency.
The need at receiver is a surprise based on the expectations from 12 months ago. However, none of Green Bay’s young receivers stepped to the forefront. Making matters worse, Christian Watson will probably miss the first half of the season following a torn ACL and Romeo Doubs suffered two concussions during the second half of the season. Plus, Watson and Doubs will be free agents after the 2025 season.
In the first round, Liskiewitz selected Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison. He had six interceptions to earn Freshman All-American in 2022 and added three more interceptions in 2023. He had zero interceptions in 2024, a season cut short by a hip injury that required surgery.
Morrison allowed a career completion rate of just 45.7 percent.
“Over 499 coverage snaps across the past two seasons, he was targeted 87 times, allowing just 39 receptions while recording four interceptions and forcing 17 incompletions,” Liskiewitz wrote.
“My dad was always saying, ‘I'm not your friend. I'm here to push you,’” Morrison said.
It was back to cornerback in the third round with Kansas’ Mello Dotson, who earned some All-American honors in 2024. He had five interceptions including two pick-sixes in 2024 and four interceptions and two pick-sixes in 2023. He had a total of 27 passes defensed during those two seasons.
“Doston brings NFL-caliber size at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, along with impressive ball production during his time at Kansas,” Liskiewitz wrote.
The Packers have made a living over the years with their second-round receivers. In this mock, the Packers used a second-rounder on Utah State’s Jalen Royals.
“Royals presents another value option for Green Bay, as a foot injury ended his 2024 season in Week 8,” Liskiewitz wrote. “Known for his quickness and agility, Royals excels as a precise route-runner and an after-catch threat.”
Royals caught 71 passes for 1,080 yards and led the conference with 15 touchdown catches in 2023. Seven of those touchdowns covered at least 50 yards, most in the nation. In seven games in 2024, he caught 55 passes for 834 yards and six scores. His 119.1 yards per game was just a half-yard from being No. 1 in the nation.
Royals, who hopes to someday swap jerseys with Davante Adams, measured 5-foot-11 3/8 and 210 pounds at the Senior Bowl.
“I want to show (scouts) I can compete at the highest level,” he told The Draft Network’s Justin Melo before the Senior Bowl. “Coming from a G5 [Group of 5] school, I wasn’t playing against the best competition college football has to offer on a weekly basis, especially compared to the SEC or Big Ten. I’m definitely going to Mobile with a chip on my shoulder.”
In the seventh round, the choice was Louisville receiver Ja’Corey Brooks. After catching 57 passes in three seasons at Alabama, Brooks caught 61 passes for 1,013 yards and nine touchdowns during his lone season at Louisville, with five games of 100-plus yards.
Brooks, who measured 6-foot-1 1/2 and 191 pounds at the Shrine Bowl, caught 16-of-23 contested-catch opportunities and broke 10 tackles after the catch but also dropped too many passes (seven; 10.3 percent).
The other Day 3 picks were used on a running back, an Ohio State center and a Miami edge defender. The mock did not include a projected seventh-round compensatory pick for losing Yosh Nijman in free agency last offseason.
