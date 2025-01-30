New Packers Mock Drafts: Pass Rusher, Receiver in Athletic Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Earth Day is April 22. The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is April 24. So, perhaps the Green Bay Packers will go green.
Or Green. As in Mike Green.
In a two-round NFL mock draft by The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman, the Packers selected Green, who led the nation with 17 sacks this season at Marshall.
“Green is still a bit untested, but his traits are ridiculous and his workouts will draw crowds. Green and Rashan Gary could be electric together,” Baumgardner noted.
At 6-foot-3 and 251 pounds, he put some of the “untested” stuff to rest at the Senior Bowl this week, where he showed he belonged with some of the top prospects in this year’s draft.
In the second round, the pick was a receiver, Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor. The Packers have a strong history with their second-round receivers. Could Ayomanor be the next? He caught 125 passes for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns the last two seasons.
In 2023, when he won the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian-born player in college football, he caught 13 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns against Travis Hunter and Colorado. All of that production came during the second half and overtime.
“I grew up playing hockey,” he told Pro Football Focus. “That’s what everybody does in Canada. I started playing football just before middle school. When you go into middle school in Canada, that’s when you have to decide if you’re going to take the hockey thing pretty seriously. At that point, I really started to fall in love with football.”
Pro Football Network: Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison
Morrison is a popular pick for the Packers following three superb seasons at Notre Dame in which he allowed sub-50 percent catch rates each season.
“Benjamin Morrison’s projection is a tricky one for this class because of the multiple injuries he suffered while at Notre Dame,” Joe DeLeone wrote. “However, he’s extremely sticky in coverage and a fluid athlete. The Packers’ secondary would be impossible to throw against with Morrison in the mix.”
Impossible seems like a bit of hyperbole but he’d fill a big need, especially with Jaire Alexander’s uncertain future in Green Bay.
CBS Sports: Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott
With Kenny Clark coming off a disappointing season and TJ Slaton headed to free agency, the Packers could use an infusion of talent on their defensive line.
Enter Norman-Lott, who opened his career with three seasons at Arizona State before tallying 9.5 sacks and 10 tackles for losses in two seasons at Tennessee. He measured 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds at the Senior Bowl.
“Omarr Norman-Lott has an NFL frame and won routinely on the inside of Tennessee's defensive front in 2024,” CBS’s Chris Trapasso wrote. “He'll be an instant plus starter next to former first-round pick Devonte Wyatt.”
Yahoo: Oregon OT Josh Conerly
With center Josh Myers headed to free agency, Yahoo’s Nate Tice and Charles McDonald went with Conerly, who allowed one sack and nine total pressures in 14 games. Four of the pressures came in the playoffs against Ohio State.
“Conerly improved rapidly as the season went along, especially with his strength and ability to anchor as well as using his hands more consistently,” Tice wrote. “Conerly has the length and athleticism to stay out at either tackle spot, and could give the Packers another option with pedigree to get their ‘best five’ out there.”
In this case, the projection might be moving Zach Tom from right tackle, where he’s been a standout, to center, which he played early in his career at Wake Forest.
Conerly also was the pick at Outkick.
“The Packers need to protect Jordan Love, who had an up-and-down season but led the Packers to a postseason berth. The Eagles dominated the Packers upfront in their Wild Card matchup, and Green Bay needs to address that.”
Draft Wire: Two Rounds
Curt Popejoy’s two-round mock draft includes East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel and Ole Miss defensive end Princely Umanmielen.
Listed at 6-foot-3, Revel was considered one of the top cornerback prospects entering the 2024 season but tore his ACL during a September practice. He had two interceptions in three games. He should be back on the field for the start of training camp.
Even though he started only six games, Umanmielen earned some All-American recognition in 2024 with his 10.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for losses.
Before landing at Ole Miss, he had 15 sacks and 24.5 TFLs in 45 games at Florida. He could have entered the draft after last season but opted to transfer in pursuit of a goal.
“"I know what kind of player I am,” he said at the Senior Bowl, where he measured 6-foot-4 3/8 and 264 pounds. “I know I can finish off a season with 10, 12 sacks, so why not do it? So, I came back to college because I wasn't satisfied, and I needed a double sack season, and it happened.
“It was just my mindset. I can't move on to the next phase of my life feeling unaccomplished in the last phase.”
