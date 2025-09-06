Carolina Panthers announce 2 roster moves ahead of 2025 season opener
The Carolina Panthers have announced a pair of roster moves ahead of tomorrow's 2025 regular season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
First, the team placed cornerback Damarri Mathis on the injured reserve list, officially bringing his season to an end before it had a chance to begin. Mathis was picked up off waivers from the Denver Broncos last week, but he suffered a torn ACL in his very first practice with the Panthers. Mathis was a fourth-round pick by Denver in the 2022 NFL draft and has appeared in 43 career games.
To replace Mathis on the 53-man roster, the Panthers have signed defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy off the practice squad. Crumedy was a sixth-round pick by Carolina in the 2024 draft out of Mississippi State. Crumedy appeared in five games with the Panthers as a rookie, posting half a sack and 13 total tackles.
It's a little surprising that Carolina decided against elevating either of their two practice squad cornerbacks: Michael Reid and Kalen King. With Mathis out, that leaves just five cornerbacks on the active roster: Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Akayleb Evans and Corey Thornton.
The bigger question is of course who's going to start at left tackle, which was left unanswered by these moves. Starter Ickey Ekwonu is still recovering from appendicitis which forced him to undergo surgery a couple weeks ago. Ekwonu is listed as doubtful. If he cannot play, either Yosh Nijman or Brady Christensen are expected to start in his place.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers vs. Jaguars: Experts make predictions for Week 1 matchup
Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan among top fantasy sleepers for Week 1
Carolina Panthers rookie Nic Scourton comments on collapsed lung
Panthers cornerback depth takes hit with backup ruled out for season