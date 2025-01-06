Carolina Panthers predicted to pick lock-down Big Ten corner in 2025 NFL draft
It's official. The 2024 Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in history, at least when it comes to points allowed. The 38 they gave up to the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's overtime win pushed them over the precipice and into all-time bad territory.
While the unit clearly needs help at all three levels of the defense, it would be a mistake to blow the whole thing up and start over from scratch. Carolina has a couple of solid edge rushers in Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum, a healthy Derrick Brown is a superstar inside and at linebacker Josey Jewell could be something special and we know Trevin Wallace has potential. There's nothing good going on at safety, but if there's one spot where these Panthers are actually pretty decent it's cornerback.
At that all-critical and incredibly-difficult position to play in the modern NFL, Carolina is relatively stacked. On the left boundary they have a blossoming star in Jaycee Horn, who managed to stay healthy for most of the 2024 season and earned a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts. On the right side they have a remarkably-underrated defender in Mike Jackson, who shouldn't be expensive to re-sign. In the slot they have a promising young piece in Chau Smith-Wade.
That being said, you can never have too many cornerbacks these days, and the depth behind those three is wanting. That means corner has to be on the Panthers' list going into the 2025 NFL draft. In a new mock from Gavino Borquez at Newsweek, Carolina hits the cornerback button, taking Will Johnson out of Michigan at eighth overall.
Newsweek on Panthers-Will Johnson
"The Panthers miss out on Carter but still land another defender who should make a significant impact. Jaycee Horn only has one more year left on his contract and should sign an extension, but adding youth and talent to the secondary would go a long way. Johnson has never allowed more than 353 total yards in any college season, allowing only two touchdowns in coverage, per Pro Football Focus."
We'd prefer that the Panthers address edge or iDL with their first pick. However, if both Abdul Carter and Mason Graham are off the board as they ere in this mock, they might as well go in a different direction - and Johnson is a good one.
Johnson has the prototypical long and lanky build (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) of a Seattle-type corner prospect that general manager Dan Morgan is likely to pursue, having come up in the Seahawks' scoutin department. The scouting report on Johnson mentions that frame as well as patience with anticipation, versatile coverage ability and plus tackling for the position. As for the box score, Johnson has totaled an impressive nine interceptions to go with 10 pass breakups and four tackles for a loss in just 32 games with the Wolverines.
Assuming they re-sign Jackson (who turns 28 this week) The Panthers probably wouldn't need Johnson to start Week 1, which might make this a bit of a luxury pick. However, adding a blue chip piece at a critical position is always a good investment in the long run.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers tight end has bold take after Bryce Young’s historic day
Former Panthers star shares urgent message for NFL free agents
Panthers projected to sign Cowboys QB to boost their backup spot