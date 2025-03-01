How many of the top 100 NFL draft prospects fit Carolina Panthers' needs?
How many of the top 100 prospects in the NFL Draft could actually be useful for the Carolina Panthers? This is a team with a lot of holes, but there are some positions they don't need. There are some that probably need less attention than others, too, but there are a few they don't really need.
For the purposes of this article, we'll use The Athletic's Big Board. Of their top 100 prospects, there are actually quite a few who fill needs for the Panthers. Quarterback, running back, and offensive guard are just about the only position groups that don't need any addressing.
Tight end, offensive tackle, and cornerback are probably okay, but is anyone going to argue that Ja'Tavion Sanders is a better tight end than Tyler Warren? No, so upgrading isn't out of the question. With that in mind, 83 of the top 100 could make an impact in Carolina.
Really only the following players won't be on Carolina's radar at all out of the top 100: Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Booker, Kaleb Johnson, Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson, Jonah Savaiinaea, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, Marcus Mbow, Tate Ratledge, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Will Howard, and RJ Harvey.
The only reason they don't need the above players is simple. They're rock-solid at quarterback with Bryce Young for the foreseeable future, and Andy Dalton is the backup. They're also rock-solid at running back, perhaps too much so, with Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, and Miles Sanders.
They don't need a guard because they just spend a ton of money last offseason on Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt and they intend on re-signing guard Cade Mays. That's all the Panthers have truly locked in. Tackle? Taylor Moton is on the last year of his deal, and Ikem Ekwonu is nearing the end of his rookie contract. Cornerback? Right now, Jaycee Horn and his one year left are all that's really under contract.
Safety? They are literally all free agents. Wide receiver? The room is fine, but Young should be given a stronger weapon. Defensive tackle? Derrick Brown is coming back, but he's one man and the rest of them are not very good.
Pretty much any other position is either in desperate need of an upgrade or depth, so Dan Morgan has good news: he can draft almost anything and get an impactful player as long as they're not a bust. Free agency will change this, but for now, the Panthers should basically be scouting everyone.
