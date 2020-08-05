AllPanthers
53 Men: DL Zach Kerr Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

DL Zach Kerr

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 334 lbs

College: Delaware

NFL stats: 135 tackles, 18 QB Hits, 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Depth player/Rotational player

With Kawann Short and Derrick Brown manning down the middle, we could see Kerr move all along the defensive line. Yes, even defensive end. Well, sort of. The Panthers have Kerr listed as a defensive end on the team's official roster, but I expect him to be more of an interior guy behind Short/Brown.

Analysis:

Kerr makes his money by being a run plugger and opening gaps for linebackers to shoot through into the backfield. He's by no means a big threat as a pass rusher, but will notch a sack from time to time. Kerr has a big, thick frame and has great lower body strength and leverage. He's a solid role player that reminds me an awful lot of Vernon Butler Jr., production wise. 

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

The Panthers defensive line is a fragile unit in terms of depth, but not talent. Kerr brings versatility and experience to the table, which is exactly what Carolina needs. Again, don't expect him to fill a major role, but he is absolutely good enough to mak

What type of season do you expect from Zach Kerr? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

