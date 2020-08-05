53 Men: DL Zach Kerr Player Profile

DL Zach Kerr

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 334 lbs

College: Delaware

NFL stats: 135 tackles, 18 QB Hits, 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Depth player/Rotational player

With Kawann Short and Derrick Brown manning down the middle, we could see Kerr move all along the defensive line. Yes, even defensive end. Well, sort of. The Panthers have Kerr listed as a defensive end on the team's official roster, but I expect him to be more of an interior guy behind Short/Brown.

Analysis:

Kerr makes his money by being a run plugger and opening gaps for linebackers to shoot through into the backfield. He's by no means a big threat as a pass rusher, but will notch a sack from time to time. Kerr has a big, thick frame and has great lower body strength and leverage. He's a solid role player that reminds me an awful lot of Vernon Butler Jr., production wise.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

The Panthers defensive line is a fragile unit in terms of depth, but not talent. Kerr brings versatility and experience to the table, which is exactly what Carolina needs. Again, don't expect him to fill a major role, but he is absolutely good enough to mak

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

No. 20 C Tyler Larsen

No. 21 OG/OT Dennis Daley

No. 22 OG John Miller

No. 23 OT Taylor Moton

No. 24 DE Stephen Weatherly

No. 25 DE Yetur Gross-Matos

No. 26 DE Efe Obada

