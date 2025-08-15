No, Adam Thielen is not in danger of losing starting job for Carolina Panthers
Adam Thielen was never meant to be the Carolina Panthers' best wide receiver. When he was signed in 2023, the hope was that Jonathan Mingo would take that spot. Then, in 2024, the hope was that Xavier Legette would take the spot. Now, that hope turns to Tetairoa McMillan.
Thielen has been pretty quiet this preseason. He didn't do much against the Cleveland Browns, and he hasn't been talked about much during camp. Is he in danger of losing his job? One NFL writer believes so, but he's wrong.
Adam Thielen won't get pushed to the bench for Panthers
It is extremely likely that Adam Thielen loses the WR1 status he was never truly meant to have to Tetairoa McMillan. If it doesn't happen during the preseason, it'll happen in the regular season. But that's about as far as he'll slide.
ClutchPoints writer Jaren Kawada believes he might end up on the bench. "As beneficial as the offseason has been for the team, it puts Adam Thielen in a precarious position," he said, alluding to the fact that McMillan would take over the WR1 role.
Thielen would then be a great complement to McMillan, and 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette makes a leap in year two. That all should be happening, but Kawada believes Hunter Renfrow's addition and Jalen Coker's rise might push Thielen out.
Coker reportedly took over 50 percent of his snaps from the slot as a rookie and has been impressive in the preseason, which gives Thielen two competitors for the slot WR role. However, Thielen still isn't going to move to the bench.
Renfrow, after missing an entire year, is probably not suited to play every snap on offense. Coker, while very good at the slot, can play other places. The depth chart will look like this:
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Adam Thielen
- Xavier Legette
- Jalen Coker
- Hunter Renfrow
- Jimmy Horn Jr.
Thielen, like Renfrow, is older and likely not equipped to play all the snaps on offense, so there will be plenty of slot reps to go around, thereby leaving Thielen where he is. He'll still be one of the starters on offense, though different personnel groups might send him off the field for a play or two.
