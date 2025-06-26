Analyst makes bizarre choice for Panthers' biggest question mark this year
The Carolina Panthers went into the offseason needing a ton of positions. Some of them were more pressing than others, but they did address most of the holes. Whether they did so effectively remains to be seen, but they did make an attempt.
Cornerback wasn't really one of those positions. Jaycee Horn was under contract, so he wasn't leaving if he'd never even signed the extension at all. Mike Jackson was a free agent, but he was an easy enough player to re-sign. Still, Pro Football and Sports Network's Jacob Infante says that's the position with the biggest question mark right now.
Infante said, "After dealing with injuries for most of his NFL career, Jaycee Horn stayed healthy and made his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2024. Outside of him, though, the Carolina Panthers’ biggest question mark comes at the position."
He noted that the Panthers invested a lot in their defensive front this offseason, but the same starting cornerback room is back after a disappointing year in 2024. "None of their cornerbacks finished with above-average PFF grades last season," he noted.
Even with that in mind, Horn is one of the stronger cornerbacks in the year, and Jackson was solid enough last season. That's two at least average starters there, but tight end has none. That's the biggest hole on the entire roster, at least until we learn just what Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans can be.
Edge is a pretty big question mark, too. We know DJ Wonnum is decent, but we don't know much about Pat Jones, Nic Scourton, or Princely Umanmielen, the latter two of whom are rookies and total unknowns right now. Cornerback doesn't seem as bad in comparison.
