Panthers reveal inactives before Cardinals game

The Carolina Panthers are facing off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

Jeremy Brener

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton walks off after practice during training camp.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton walks off after practice during training camp. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers are warming up to get ready for their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but a few players won't be in uniform for the game.

Here's a look at the Panthers inactives for Week 2:

DT Tershawn Wharton

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Wharton headlines the team's inactive list for Week 2. After suffering a hamstring injury in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wharton is expected to be out for multiple weeks.

His absence begins today when the Panthers face the Cardinals.

WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

Horn is a healthy scratch for a second straight week. He has yet to make his debut after being chosen by the Panthers in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft.

OT Yosh Nijman

Nijman was active last week, but with starting offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu back in action, the veteran swing tackle takes a seat against the Cardinals.

WR Dalevon Campbell

Campbell, a waiver claim at the end of training camp, is still trying to get acclimated to the roster. Therefore, he is inactive for a second straight week.

TE James Mitchell

Mitchell is in his first season with the Panthers, but his services are not being asked for today as they play the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sitting Xavier Weaver, Elijah Jones, Xavier Thomas, linebacker Cody Simon, offensive lineman Will Hernandez and tight end Tip Reiman.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Cardinals is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

