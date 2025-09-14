Panthers reveal inactives before Cardinals game
The Carolina Panthers are warming up to get ready for their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but a few players won't be in uniform for the game.
Here's a look at the Panthers inactives for Week 2:
DT Tershawn Wharton
Wharton headlines the team's inactive list for Week 2. After suffering a hamstring injury in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wharton is expected to be out for multiple weeks.
His absence begins today when the Panthers face the Cardinals.
WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
Horn is a healthy scratch for a second straight week. He has yet to make his debut after being chosen by the Panthers in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft.
OT Yosh Nijman
Nijman was active last week, but with starting offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu back in action, the veteran swing tackle takes a seat against the Cardinals.
WR Dalevon Campbell
Campbell, a waiver claim at the end of training camp, is still trying to get acclimated to the roster. Therefore, he is inactive for a second straight week.
TE James Mitchell
Mitchell is in his first season with the Panthers, but his services are not being asked for today as they play the Cardinals.
The Cardinals are sitting Xavier Weaver, Elijah Jones, Xavier Thomas, linebacker Cody Simon, offensive lineman Will Hernandez and tight end Tip Reiman.
Kickoff between the Panthers and Cardinals is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.
