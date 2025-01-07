Panthers GM Dan Morgan thinks Bryce Young is just getting started
Dan Morgan was not the Carolina Panthers GM when the team made the choice to trade up for Bryce Young. He is the GM who was tasked with fixing the team around Young and making that decision work after the fact. Scott Fitterer, the former GM who had Morgan as an assistant, left a mess for Morgan, and that included figuring out how to turn Young around.
One season after taking the job, Morgan seems to have done just that. His pairing with Dave Canales has helped reshape Young and revitalize this entire team, a team that had been pretty awful and uninspiring for years. The GM believes this is only the beginning for Young.
Dan Morgan loves what he's seen from Bryce Young
Dan Morgan had a tough choice to make. When Bryce Young got relegated to the bench, he had to figure out if he should cut his losses and trade the QB and reset for 2025, or wait it out. He opted to wait and let Young continue to develop.
It seems now that he finally has. "We all saw Bryce in college. He won the Heisman Trophy for a reason," Morgan said. "He's an electric player. He's somebody who can extend plays. He can hurt you with his legs, he can hurt you with his arm. That's the same Bryce that we saw at Alabama."
Fitterer, and to an extent Morgan as his assistant, were criticized heavily for taking Young, who struggled mightly even through Weeks 1 and 2 of this season, over C.J. Stroud, who made the Pro Bowl and the playoffs in his rookie season.
But now, the decision certainly doesn't seem like a glaring mistake. Morgan went on, "I'm just so proud of him for putting the work in, taking the coaching, and being the resilient player that he is. I think everyone saw on display what Bryce is capable of, not just [Sunday] but in previous games."
