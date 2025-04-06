Steve Smith has hot take on who will be the No. 1 WR in 2025 NFL draft
Steve Smith was one of the top wide receivers in the NFL during his 13 seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Since retiring, he's become one of the more prominent voices on the NFL Network. He's especially good when it comes to evaluating incoming talent during the draft process.
That's been the case once again, with Smith making news when he had a strong take on Colorado wideout/cornerback Travis Hunter. Smith said Hunter needed to pick one position in the NFL since the league doesn't "pay masters of none. They pay craftsmen."
Now, Smith is making a bold claim about the class of wideouts, saying he can see Jayden Higgins outperforming Tetairoa McMillan, who is the consensus No. 1 wide receiver.
Higgins had two strong campaigns with Iowa State, including a senior season with 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns in 87 receptions. He then put together an impressive combine, which included running the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds.
He recorded a 39-inch vertical jump and was able to impress in every drill he ran on the field. He established himself as a legitimate prospect, but Smith's take puts him in a completely different category.
Like McMillan, Higgins is a big-bodied target at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds. He didn't get nearly as much recognition, but could be an intriguing prospect at the next level. If Smith is correct, he could also be one of the biggest steals.
