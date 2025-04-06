All Panthers

Steve Smith has hot take on who will be the No. 1 WR in 2025 NFL draft

Former Panthers WR Steve Smith has his own take on who will be the best wideout in this class.

Randy Gurzi

Iowa State wideout Jayden Higgins during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Iowa State wideout Jayden Higgins during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Steve Smith was one of the top wide receivers in the NFL during his 13 seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Since retiring, he's become one of the more prominent voices on the NFL Network. He's especially good when it comes to evaluating incoming talent during the draft process.

That's been the case once again, with Smith making news when he had a strong take on Colorado wideout/cornerback Travis Hunter. Smith said Hunter needed to pick one position in the NFL since the league doesn't "pay masters of none. They pay craftsmen."

MORE: 2025 NFL draft: Panthers schedule visit with freakish top-3 DL prospect

Now, Smith is making a bold claim about the class of wideouts, saying he can see Jayden Higgins outperforming Tetairoa McMillan, who is the consensus No. 1 wide receiver.

Higgins had two strong campaigns with Iowa State, including a senior season with 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns in 87 receptions. He then put together an impressive combine, which included running the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds.

He recorded a 39-inch vertical jump and was able to impress in every drill he ran on the field. He established himself as a legitimate prospect, but Smith's take puts him in a completely different category.

Like McMillan, Higgins is a big-bodied target at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds. He didn't get nearly as much recognition, but could be an intriguing prospect at the next level. If Smith is correct, he could also be one of the biggest steals.

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins catches a pass in front of ASU defensive back Kyan McDonald.
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins catches a pass in front of Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kyan McDonald. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

NFL’s best tight end linked to Carolina Panthers as trade target

2025 NFL draft: Panthers to meet with intriguing triple threat

Bryce Young is asked what Panthers should do with the 8th pick

Panthers urged to make appalling trade for declining Cowboys QB

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News