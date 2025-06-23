Why Taylor Moton is the Carolina Panthers' most important contract decision
The Carolina Panthers have a solid tackle duo in Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu. Moton is the veteran who's been consistent and reliable for several seasons, and Ekwonu is the former top-five pick who has been solid but hasn't quite lived up to the billing. Either way, the Panthers have both for now.
They're both extension-eligible, though. Moton has one year left on his deal, and the Panthers have two years left of Ekwonu after exercising his fifth-year option. Out of all the possible extensions, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton thinks it's the right tackle who is the most important.
Why? Because not only is Moton a great player who deserves it, but it will also have a major ripple effect on the other tackle. Ekwonu, according to Kassidy Hill, does not have a timeline for an extension despite the option, and that could be because of Moton.
The Bleacher Report analyst said, "Ekwonu may have to wait for Moton to sign his new deal. According to Pro Football Focus, Ekwonu allowed seven sacks while on the field for 593 pass-blocking snaps, and Moton gave up one sack while on the field for 538 pass-blocking snaps. Moton is entering a contract year. Ekwonu has two terms left on his rookie deal. Carolina will likely show more urgency to keep Moton on the books."
Moton is more reliable and will probably cost a little less, given that he'll command a shorter deal than Ekwonu would. He's nearing retirement, so it's unlikely that he's going to be breaking the bank in Carolina. That said, his importance to the team is why he's got to be first for an extension before anyone else gets one.
