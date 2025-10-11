NFL analyst on why Cowboys have edge over ‘vulnerable’ Panthers pass defense
It’s a revenge game of sorts for Carolina Panthers’ running back Rico Dowdle, who faces the team he was a member of the previous five seasons. The Dallas Cowboys are in Charlotte on Sunday, and Brian Schottenheimer brings the top-ranked offense into this game.
Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com broke down this week’s Cowboys’/Panthers’ clash. It’s worth noting that Carolina’s 239-yard rushing performance last Sunday means that Dave Canales’s ground game is now ranked 10th in the NFL. Meanwhile, Dallas is eighth in rushing yards per game. Bhanpuri produced this scenario when it came to Sunday’s contest.
““So let’s say the ground games cancel each other out. Then it’s a matter of who has the edge through the air. That would be Dallas. The Panthers’ pass defense, which started out hot, has been vulnerable over the past two weeks. They rank 31st in Completion Percentage Over Expected (10 percent) and passer rating allowed (131.6) during that span, with the latter registering six points higher than the 30th-ranked Jets (125.1)—whom (Dak) Prescott torched in Week 5 (4 TDs, 0 picks).”
“As promising as Tetairoa McMillan has looked early in Year 1,” added Bhanpuri, “his Panthers are far from offensive dynamos, reaching the 30-point threshold only once this season. Dak and company are averaging 30.2. I’ll take Dallas in a potentially high-scoring affair.”
Bhanpuri makes a good point. In the recent split with the Patriots and Dolphins, Carolina allowed a total of five scores through the air and did not come up with an interception. In the team’s first three games this season, the Panthers gave up only two scoring tosses and picked off four passes—including Chau Smith-Wade’s 11-yard interception return of a Michael Penix Jr. throw in Carolina’s 30-0 shutout win over the Falcons in Week 3.
Of course, there’s one other thing to keep in mind that might throw a monkey wrench into Bhanpuri’s theory. No team in the league has given up more passing yards per game this season than the Cowboys. And only the Baltimore Ravens (13) have surrendered more scores this season through the air than Schottenheimer’s team (12).
