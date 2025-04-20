NFL draft expert: Carolina Panthers can find quick fix to fill need at EDGE
The numbers are somewhat depressing, especially when you consider this team allowed an NFL-record 534 points in 2024, and also surrendered a league-high 35 touchdown passes this past season.
The Carolina Panthers managed only 32 sacks in 17 games, tied for the third-fewest in the NFL. That’s off a 2023 campaign in which the club was dead last in the league with 27 sacks. Derrik Klassen of The Athletic put together a list of teams that don’t have a Top 5 pick in next week’s draft and how they fix their roster sooner than later. When it came to the Panthers, there was no surprise. It was all about finding a pass rusher.
“Not only do they need help for 2025, they also have no long-term outlook at the position right now,” explained Klassen. “Jadeveon Clowney, 32, is far and away their best pass rusher at the moment. Finding an explosive pass rusher at No. 8 won’t be hard. Doubling down on the long-and-strong archetype (like Clowney) is the easiest path forward, and it’s more likely than not that both Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M) and Mykel Williams (Georgia) will be on the board. Though neither player produced that much in college, it’s clear the explanation for why is more about scheme than anything else.
“Stewart and Williams are both long, strong and explosive, plus both already play the run at a very high level,” added Klassen. “The Panthers will have other options, as well. The slimmer, speedier Jalon Walker (Georgia) may be available. Mike Green (Marshall) also fits that billing, though his draft status is complicated by off-field concerns. Whether they’re looking for speed or power, the Panthers will have choices."
Clowney and A’Shawn Robinson tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks in ’24, less than 2025 free-agent addition Patrick Jones II. The latter offers a lot of promise, but obviously more help is needed. It would be a shock if the name of one of the four mentioned prospects is not on the card for the Panthers when they pick eighth on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.
