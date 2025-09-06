One factor may be holding Panthers’ Chuba Hubbard back from higher RB ranking
It is somewhat peculiar that the player that finished eighth in the NFL in rushing yardage in 2024 doesn’t garner a little more attention. Such is the case with Carolina Panthers’ running back Chuba Hubbard. He’s coming off a career campaign in 2024, totaling 250 carries for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished the season with a team-best 1,366 yards from scrimmage and 11 trips to the end zone.
Veteran writer Vinny Iyer of The Sporting News came out with his 2025 ranking for NFL running backs. It was a bit of a surprise to see Detroit Lions’ standout Jahmyr Gibbs ahead of 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley. As for Hubbard, he ranks a disappointing 22nd on the list, behind rookies Ashton Jeanty (Raiders), Omarion Hampton (Chargers), Kaleb Johnson (Steelers), and TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots).
“Hubbard is a well-rounded back who does a lot of little things right with his big college experience at Oklahoma State,” explained Iyer, “but he’s best at maximizing yardage behind blocking and finishing in the red zone.”
Is Panthers’ Chuba Hubbard’s ranking on running back list justified?
Granted, Carolina’s ground attack wasn’t necessarily anything to get excited about (18th in the league in rushing yards per game). However, it did perform a little better during the team’ second half resurgence in 2024. Hubbard ran for 150-plus yards in two of his final six appearances, and his 2024 rushing yardage total came despite missing the final two games of the season.
Then again, Hubbard’s numbers in terms of a pass catcher could be the real issue here. While he finished third on Dave Canales’s club with 43 catches this past season, those grabs added up to only 171 yards (1 TD)—a mere 4.0 per reception. In four NFL campaigns, Hubbard has caught 121 passes for 749 yards but for only two scores, averaging just 6.2 yards per grab.
Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan did add Rico Dowdle (Cowboys) in free agency, and used a fourth-round draft pick in April on versatile running back Trevor Etienne. The former actually reached the end zone more often as a pass-catcher (3) than a runner (2) this past season in Dallas. Perhaps Hubbard’s spot on Iyer’s list can be justified when you look at his overall numbers.
