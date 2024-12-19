Robert Hunt shows up on Carolina Panthers' injury report for Week 16 with new issue
The Carolina Panthers have an enemy in the locker room. It can strike anyone, anywhere at anytime and goes unseen. Of course, it's only a "bug," as head coach Dave Canales called it on Wednesday, but it is still wreaking havoc on the team's injury report for this week.
The latest victim of the bug is star right guard Robert Hunt, who was not seen at today's practice. Afterwards we learned that he has come down with the same bug that has affected several of his teammates.
Hunt was one of three players who were listed as non-participants for Thursday's practice. Right tackle Taylor Moton was also out for a rest day and rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette sat out with a hip issue for the second straight day. We also learned recently that Legette will need to undergo offseason surgery on the wrist injury that may or may not be a factor in his drops.
Outside linebacker Jadveon Clowney has also been affected by the bug. He sat out Wednesday's practice and was listed as limited for today's session. Edge rusher D.J. Wonnum, off-ball linebacker Josey Jewell, cornerback Jaycee Horn, defensive end A'Shawn Robinson, wide receiver David Moore and wide receiver Jalen Coker were also listed as limited.
Hunt has yet to miss a game this season for the Panthers after signing a five-year, $100 million deal in free agency this past offseason. He is one of four Carolina players with a chance to make the Pro Bowl this year, including Chuba Hubbard, Jaycee Horn and Rasheem Blackshear.
