What Panthers vet Tre'Von Moehrig said about ex-Raiders teammate Hunter Renfrow
Based on what we heard from minicamp, the Carolina Panthers have Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan as their top three options at wide receiver. That's about all we know about the new pecking order at this position, where the Panthers have historically rostered six players during the season.
That leaves David Moore, Jalen Coker, Hunter Renfrow, Jimmy Horn Jr. and a handful of unproven young receivers to battle for the last three spots on the initial 53-man roster. The wild card in this group is Renfrow, who has the most experience at this level.
After playing his college ball at Clemson, Renfrow was a fifth-round pick by by Raiders in the 2019 NFL draft. Renfrow peaked in 2021, when he posted over 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Renfrow didn't do much the following two seasons, though and he was out of the league last year as he dealt with health problems.
However, according to everyone who's worked with him Renfrow's still got it. Here's what safety Tre'Von Moehrig had to say about Renfrow's game from their time together on the Raiders, according to Joe Person at The Athletic.
Tre'Von Moehrig praises Hunter Renfrow
“That dude is a joystick, man... He’s just so crafty at the way he runs routes, the way he moves. He’s just a true, all-around route runner. Can get in and out of his breaks, super quick and is just super deceptive. Off the field, he’s a great guy, really helpful. That’s Hunter for you."
Renfrow may still have enough craftiness to land a spot on Carolina's roster. However, he will turn 30 years old before next season ends and it might be more prudent for the Panthers to give his spot to a younger receiver who hasn't yet reached his ceiling.
Either way, on paper this Panthers wide receiver room looks to be one of the most-improved units in the NFL this year.
