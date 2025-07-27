What Adam Thielen said about playing with popular Panthers WR Xavier Legette
It's interesting how things have played out to date. In 2023, the Carolina Panthers obtained the first overall pick in the NFL draft from the Chicago Bears, and gave up plenty to do so. Part of the deal not only saw the team send talented wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Windy City, Carolina would give up its first-round draft choice in 2024.
Fast forward to the night of that draft, and the Panthers managed a trade with the Buffalo Bills that saw them wind up with the final pick in the first round of the ’24 draft. They opted for University of South Carolina wideout Xavier Legette with that selection.
It was a debut season of ups and downs. Legette actually led the team with 49 receptions, but there were also some issues with drops. Obviously, that’s something he hopes to change this upcoming season. Veteran wideout Adam Thielen, who led Carolina in receiving yards (615) and touchdown catches (5) this past season, is back for his 12th NFL campaign, and his third with the Panthers. He spoke glowingly about his entertaining teammate, who he appears to have a special rapport with.
Adam Thielen praises Xavier Legette’s approach to the game
“He's just a great personality,” said Thielen. “He’s exactly why I enjoy coming to work every day. Because of the personalities in the locker room. He’s a fun guy to be around. He’s always laughing and smiling, having fun...”
“It’s not like a self-promotional thing," added Thielen, "That’s just who he is. He likes to have fun. He also is all about the work. I love that balance. A guy who is gonna have fun, be himself, but when it gets down to it, he’s going to put the work in to be great. You can’t just show up and expect to be great just because people like you. So he has a great balance of doing both those things.”
This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan added even more youth and experience to the wide receiving corps in drafting Tetairoa McMillan in the first round, and signing free agent Hunter Renfrow. This could be a special wideout group this season, which is great news for quarterback Bryce Young and Dave Canales’s passing attack in general.
