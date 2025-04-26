Patriots Select LSU Edge Rusher in NFL Draft
FOXBOROUGH, Mass.— With pick number 146 in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have selected LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson.
Despite beginning his college career as an Oregon Duck, Swinson made his impact during his time as LSU. Last season, he earned second-team All-SEC honors, leading the team with 13 tackles-for-loss, 8.5 sacks. Swinson played in all 13 games with 12 starts, logging 58 tackles, three passes-defensed and two forced fumbles.
The Douglasville, Georgia native will join a Patriots defensive rushers group consisting of Keion White, Anfernee Jennings, Harold Landry, Jack Gibbens Christian Ellis, K’Lavon Chiasson and Robert Spillane.
The Patriots opened day three by adding California safety Craig Woodson with pick 106 in the fourth round. The Pats then traded both picks 144 and 238 to the Seattle Seahawks to secure the services of Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer at number 137.
New England previously selected LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell from LSU with the fourth overall selection. They also chose Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at number 38 overall, receiver Kyle Williams from Washington State at pick 68, and center Jared Wilson from Georgia with pick number 95 overall.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!